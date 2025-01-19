Lions elevate veteran Teddy Bridgewater to backup QB role against Commanders

DETROIT — The Detroit Lions chose veteran quarterback Teddy Bridgewater over Hendon Hooker to back up Jared Goff against the Washington Commanders on Saturday night.

Detroit kept Bridgewater active and listed Hooker as the emergency quarterback for the divisional playoff game.

The Lions signed the 32-year-old Bridgewater last month after he coached at his high school alma mater, leading Miami Northwestern to the Florida Class 3A state title. He was Goff's seldom-used backup during the 2023 season.

Bridgewater, drafted in the first round by Minnesota in 2014, has started 65 regular-season games for the Vikings, New Orleans, Carolina, Denver and Miami.

Hooker, in his second year, was 6 of 9 for 62 yards in three games this season as Goff's backup.

The Commanders activated tight end Colson Yankoff, who had a hamstring injury, from injured reserve and cleared reserve linebacker Mykal Walker to play after he was slowed by an illness. Both were questionable on the injury report earlier in the week.

Washington elevated defensive end Andre Jones Jr. and cornerback Kevon Seymour from the practice squad and previously ruled out reserve rookie linebacker Jordan Magee with a hamstring injury.

The Lions ruled out rookie cornerback Ennis Rakestraw. He was listed as questionable with a hamstring injury and an illness.

The Lions previously ruled out starting right guard Kevin Zeitler, who left the final regular-season game with a hamstring injury, and reserve defensive lineman Pat O’Connor because of a calf injury.

Detroit elevated defensive lineman Chris Smith and cornerback Stantley Thomas-Oliver from the practice squad.