SportsFootball

Lions CB Amik Robertson, Commanders G Sam Cosmi hurt in 1st half of playoff matchup

Detroit Lions cornerback Amik Robertson (21) is helped off the...

Detroit Lions cornerback Amik Robertson (21) is helped off the field against the Washington Commanders after being injured during the first half of an NFL football divisional playoff game, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, in Detroit. Credit: AP/Seth Wenig

By The Associated Press

DETROIT — Detroit Lions cornerback Amik Robertson suffered an elbow injury on the Washington Commanders' second snap and walked off the field in tears in Saturday night's divisional playoff game.

Robertson was ruled out for the game. He was hurt tackling receiver Terry McLaurin.

Commanders offensive guard Sam Cosmi was injured when Brian Robinson ran for a go-ahead touchdown early in the second quarter. Cosmi's right leg bent awkwardly and he limped off the field.

Robertson's injury created another challenge for a short-handed defense as it tried to contain rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Robertson played well in Detroit's previous game, slowing down Minnesota Vikings All-Pro receiver Justin Jefferson.

