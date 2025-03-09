Lions and oft-injured DE Marcus Davenport agree on 1-year deal worth up to $4.75M, AP source says

The Detroit Lions and edge rusher Marcus Davenport agreed on a one-year contract worth up to $4.75 million, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Saturday night because the agreement had not been announced.

Linebacker Derrick Barnes and the team reached an agreement earlier in the week on a three-year deal worth up to $25.5 million, the person confirmed.

Barnes and Davenport were among the many Lions players whose 2024 season was cut short by injury, hurting the team's chances of living up to expectations.

Detroit went into the NFL playoffs as Super Bowl favorites and as the NFC's top-seeded team, lost to sixth-seeded Washington in the divisional round with a short-handed defense and a turnover-filled performance by quarterback Jared Goff.

The Lions added Davenport in free agency last year with a $10.5 million, one-year contract and torn triceps limited him to two games. The 28-year-old Davenport was healthy enough to play in just four games the previous season during his second stint with the Minnesota Vikings.

Davenport has 24 career sacks, including nine in 2021 with the New Orleans Saints.

Barnes tore knee ligaments in Week 3, ending his season a year after he had a career-high 78 tackles. Detroit drafted the former Purdue star in the fourth round of the 2021 draft and he has 194 tackles in his 51-game career.

