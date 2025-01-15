Lions' investments in running game paying off for top-seeded team opening playoffs with Commanders

ALLEN PARK, Mich. — The Detroit Lions were built to run.

Detroit's longest-tenured players, offensive tackle Taylor Decker and center Frank Ragnow, were first-round picks in 2016 and 2018.

In general manager Brad Holmes' first draft with the Lions in 2021, he selected two-time All-Pro tackle Penei Sewell with the No. 7 overall pick.

Detroit bolstered the backfield in 2023, signing free agent David Montgomery and drafting Jahmyr Gibbs in the first round. The Lions also addressed a desperate need in free agency by adding guard Kevin Zeitler last offseason.

The investments have paid off.

Detroit, a top-seeded team in the NFL playoffs for the first time, has one of the league's best ground games.

While the running backs get much of the praise, Montgomery said the big guys up front deserve more love.

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) makes a catch in front of Minnesota Vikings safety Josh Metellus (44) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, in Detroit. Credit: AP/Charlie Riedel

“We've got the best O-line in the world,” Montgomery said. “I don’t think they get enough credit. There’s no 1,000-yard scrimmage for me, there’s no almost 2,000 yards scrimmage for Jah.”

The sixth-seeded Washington Commanders, who will play at Detroit on Saturday night in the divisional round, are well aware of the upcoming challenge that will test one of their weaknesses.

“Hats off, they’ve got two backs, very physical, perimeter and whatnot," Commanders linebacker Frankie Luvu said. "But it’s not about them. It’s about us. And when it’s time to make hits, we’re going to make them pay.”

Washington ranked 30th in the 32-team league against the run during the regular season, giving up 137.5 yards rushing per game. In a 23-20 win over Tampa Bay in the wild-card round last Sunday night, the Buccaneers ran for 101 yards.

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell yells from the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Monday, Dec. 30, 2024, in Santa Clara, Calif. Credit: AP/Jed Jacobsohn

Gibbs and Montgomery averaged a combined 138.5 yards rushing during the regular season and had fun off the field embracing their Sonic and Knuckles nicknames.

In his second NFL season, Gibbs led the league with a franchise-record 20 touchdowns and ranked fifth with 1,412 yards on the ground. He also had 517 yards receiving and four touchdown receptions.

“Jah is special,” Montgomery said. “He’s a generational talent.”

In his sixth season, Montgomery had 775 yards rushing and 12 touchdowns before a knee injury in the 14th game threatened to end his season.

Montgomery avoided surgery and rested for the final three games of the regular season and took advantage of the team's bye week.

“I wouldn’t be out there if I wasn’t ready,” he said. “I think it feels better than it did before I got hurt."

Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, a candidate to be an NFL head coach next season, said Montgomery has looked good in practice.

“I expect David to come in and pick up where he left off,” Johnson said.

Gibbs made the most of increased opportunities without sharing carries with Montgomery.

The two-time Pro Bowl player ran for more than 100 yards in three straight games for the first time in his career, and averaged 162.3 yards from scrimmage and scored six touchdowns.

“It’s kind of his show,” Montgomery said.

Detroit coach Dan Campbell, though, said Montgomery is a tone-setting running back the team values and is thankful to have him back.

“It'll mean a lot — 5's a big part of us,” he said. “He's a huge part of us.”

Montgomery said running the football is Detroit's identity, accomplishing a mission Campbell had when he and general manager Brad Holmes began to lead a long-suffering franchise four years ago.

“I think it creates an attitude,” Campbell said. “I think it creates a style.”

___

AP Sports Writer Stephen Whyno in Ashburn, Virginia, contributed to this report.

___

