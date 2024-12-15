Lions DB Khalil Dorsey collides with teammate, carted off with leg injury against Bills
DETROIT — Detroit Lions defensive back Khalil Dorsey was placed on a backboard and carted off the field after suffering a leg injury against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.
Dorsey collided with teammate Ezekiel Turner while defending a pass late in the second quarter.
Lions coach Dan Campbell and the rest of the team left the sideline, attempting to comfort Dorsey before he was taken off the field.
Dorsey, a backup in Detroit's secondary, is a key player for the Lions on special teams.
