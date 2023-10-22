SportsFootball

Lions kick returner Mohamed Ibrahim carted off with hip injury against Ravens

Detroit Lions running back Mohamed Ibrahim is carted off the field during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, in Baltimore. Credit: AP/Nick Wass

By The Associated Press

BALTIMORE — Lions kick returner Mohamed Ibrahim was carted off the field after sustaining a hip injury in the third quarter of Detroit's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Ibrahim took the kick 22 yards before being tacked by Ronald Darby. Ibrahim remained on the turf after the play and was immediately treated by team trainers.

With many of his teammates gathering around him, Ibrahim was lifted onto a cart and driven off the field.

Minutes later, it was announced that Ibrahim sustained a hip injury. Detroit trailed 35-0 Sunday at the time of the injury.

