Kerby Joseph's pick-6 helps Lions beat Packers 24-14 and take command of NFC North

GREEN BAY, Wis. — In their first outdoor game of the season, the Detroit Lions showed they could thrive even in lousy conditions as they took command of the NFC North.

Kerby Joseph scored on a 27-yard interception return, and the Lions converted two fourth downs into touchdowns as they continued one of the best starts in franchise history by beating the Green Bay Packers 24-14 on a rainy and windy Sunday.

“We’re built for this, man," Lions coach Dan Campbell said. “Just because we play indoors, it doesn’t matter. We can play anywhere. We can play in the snow. We can play in the rain. We can play in the mud. That’s just us. We’re built to win.”

The NFC North-leading Lions are 7-1 for the first time since 1956. They withstood the second-quarter ejection of safety Brian Branch and won at Lambeau Field for a third straight year, the first time they've done that since a run of six straight at Lambeau from 1986-91.

By the time Jared Goff took a knee to conclude his latest efficient game, the Lions fans in the stands were chanting his name.

“It's pretty cool,” said Goff, who completed his first 11 passes and finished 18 of 22 for 145 yards and a touchdown. “I heard it all. Our fans are awesome. They came out and showed out again. It's a lot of fun to play for a team that has a fan base that travels.”

Over his past last six games, Goff has completed 82.8% of his passes and has a 140.1 passer rating, both the best over any six-game stretch in NFL history.

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) celebrates his rushing touchdown with teammates during the second half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, in Green Bay, Wis. Credit: AP/Morry Gash

Detroit took the lead for good on the first play of the second quarter when Goff hit Amon-Ra St. Brown for a 3-yard touchdown on fourth-and-goal. Jahmyr Gibbs capped the opening drive of the second half by rushing for a 15-yard touchdown on fourth-and-1 to extend the Lions’ lead to 24-3.

Green Bay’s Jordan Love went 23 of 39 for 273 yards with an interception, one week after he left in the third quarter of a 30-27 victory at Jacksonville with a groin strain. Jayden Reed had five catches for 113 yards and Josh Jacobs rushed for 95 yards.

The Packers (6-3) outgained the Lions 411 yards to 261 but wasted several opportunities. Green Bay drove inside Detroit’s 35-yard line on three possessions without scoring. The Packers' four trips to the red zone resulted in one touchdown and two field goals.

“They played a clean game, much cleaner than we did,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said. “I was disappointed with the number of penalties and just self-inflicted wounds that we had. You can't do that against a really good football team.”

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) runs against the Green Bay Packers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, in Green Bay, Wis. Credit: AP/Morry Gash

The game turned late in the second quarter, with Detroit’s starting safeties playing featured roles.

Green Bay trailed 7-3 when Branch was ejected for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Packers receiver Bo Melton during a pass incompletion near Green Bay’s sideline. Branch also drew an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for gesturing to the Lambeau Field crowd, giving the Packers a first down at the Detroit 32 rather than facing third-and-20 from their own 38.

But the Packers failed to capitalize on the situation. Their drive ended with Brandon McManus sending a 46-yard field-goal attempt wide left. Detroit marched down the field on its next series and extended its lead to 10-3 on Jake Bates’ 27-yard field goal.

Green Bay got the ball back with less than a minute left in the half. Facing second-and-2 from Green Bay’s 38, Love rolled right under pressure. Love's pass was intended for Jacobs but went directly to Joseph, who caught it with arms outstretched and raced down the Lions sideline to the end zone.

“I didn't see him when I threw it,” Love said. “I just saw Josh kind of trying to get out of there. The ball didn't go where I wanted it to.”

Joseph’s pick-6 was his sixth interception of the season, tying Green Bay’s Xavier McKinney for the NFL lead. He’s picked off a pass in five of Detroit’s last six games and became the first safety to intercept at least 14 passes through his first three seasons since Hall of Famer Ed Reed did it from 2002-04.

“One thing I always tell myself is I'm chasing a gold jacket,” Joseph said. “I always tell the boys, ‘What do you want your legacy to be?’ Every time I'm out there, I'm just showing on tape this is who I am and this is who I'm going to be.”

Joseph has four interceptions against the Packers.

Green Bay opened the game with a 14-play drive that lasted nearly eight minutes but settled for McManus' 30-yard field goal.

Then the Lions scored the next 24 points to take control.

“We're supposed to be the dome team who can't play outside,” Goff said. “We're supposed to be the team that can only win one way. I think we've shown a handful of times we can win in multiple ways. We're chameleons.”

Injuries

Packers DL Colby Wooden and Lions LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin suffered shoulder injuries. The Packers played without CB Jaire Alexander (knee), S Evan Williams (hamstring) and C Josh Myers (wrist). The Lions didn’t have DL Josh Paschal (illness) or LB Malcolm Rodriguez (ankle).

Up next

Lions: At Houston next Sunday night.

Packers: After a bye, at Chicago on Nov. 17.