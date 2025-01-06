SportsFootball

Lions' Alex Anzalone and Kalif Raymond return from injuries to face Vikings in high-stakes game

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone walks off the field after...

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Oct. 20, 2024, in Minneapolis. Credit: AP/Abbie Parr

By The Associated Press

DETROIT — Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone and punt returner Kalif Raymond were active against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night.

Anzalone, who has been out for several weeks with a broken forearm, and Raymond, who had a foot injury, had been listed as questionable on the injury report for the game, which was to determine the NFC North champion and the top seed in the conference playoffs, with the loser getting the No. 5 seed.

Minnesota previously ruled out edge rusher Patrick Jones with a knee injury sustained on a low block by Green Bay tight end Tucker Kraft last week. His absence further increases the role of rookie Dallas Turner in complementing Pro Bowl outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel.

