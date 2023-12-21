The Lions have reached their end-of-season test against the Vikings. The reward is a division title.

MINNEAPOLIS — The games have been lurking at the end of Detroit's schedule like a difficult end-of-semester final exam, two games against Minnesota in the last three weeks that ought to show just how far these on-the-rise Lions have progressed.

Despite a three-game lead on the Vikings in the NFC North with three games to play, the franchise's first division title in 30 years is far from secured. The biggest test for the Lions (10-4) this season will come Sunday at Minnesota, where they haven't won in six years.

“The more you win, the more the pressure goes up,” coach Dan Campbell said. “When we’re at our best is when you have people gunning for you.”

The fact the Vikings (7-7) are still in contention to defend the NFC North they ran away with last season has been a testament to coaching and chemistry, having lost quarterback Kirk Cousins nearly two months ago to a torn Achilles tendon and turned to three other starters since. Nick Mullens has the reins now, with a finally healthy Justin Jefferson leading his receiver crew after a severe hamstring strain sidelined him for five games and a chest injury kept him out for most of a sixth.

“It’s all about beating the Lions. The playoffs are awesome, but if you don’t win, then the playoffs don’t matter,” said Mullens, who passed for 303 yards, two touchdowns and two costly interceptions in last week's overtime loss at Cincinnati.

The Lions just need to win once more to take the division and get their first home playoff game at Ford Field, which opened in 2002. But sandwiched in between the two matchups with Minnesota is a daunting Dec. 30 game at Dallas (10-4), which is busy trying to win its own division. The Vikings host Green Bay (6-8) in between the games against the Lions.

The pass rush will probably be pivotal in the outcome. Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores has a variety of unpredictable pressure packages to present quarterback Jared Goff.

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell addresses the media after an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in Detroit. Credit: AP/Duane Burleson

“I do feel very confident that we will have success, but they’re going to have successes in offense,” Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said. “They do every single week, but can you just make it a little harder on them? Can you make it not as comfortable of a day to where they can really get it humming in both the run and pass phase?”

Flores ran the New England defense in the dominant Super Bowl 53 performance against Goff and the Los Angeles Rams. Goff has thrown five interceptions against the blitz this season, the second-most in the NFL according to Sportradar data.

“We don’t carry the weight of the last 30 years here. We don’t. It’s the 2023 Lions, and we’re different than last year’s team and the year before and 30 years before that,” Goff said. “So we’re trying to make our mark this year, and we have a chance to do it this week.”

ROLLING ROOKIES

Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell calls a play against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half of an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in Cincinnati. Credit: AP/Carolyn Kaster

Lions general manager Brad Holmes has helped sparked the franchise’s turnaround, particularly his draft-day deals this year that netted them running back Jahmyr Gibbs and tight end Sam LaPorta with the 12th and 34th overall picks.

“They’re two of the best rookies I’ve ever been around,” said Goff, who's in his eighth NFL season. “They’re as good as it gets and you see the results out here on the game day, but the work they put in, and how professional they both are, it’s really impressive.”

LaPorta had a season-high three touchdown catches and Gibbs had a rushing and receiving score in last week's rout of Denver. That made Detroit the third team since the 1966 AFL-NFL merger to have five or more touchdowns in a game by rookies. On defense, linebacker Jack Campbell and cornerback Brian Branch are also playing key roles.

TY GAME

With Alexander Mattison on the mend with a sprained ankle, the Vikings gave Ty Chandler the full backfield load last week at Cincinnati with auspicious results. Chandler had 23 carries for 132 yards, both career highs, with a touchdown. The 2022 fifth-round draft pick also had three catches for 25 yards.

“Ty is exactly where we want him to be in his progression, and I think the role he is ascending to is something that we had our minds on when we brought him here,” O'Connell said. “We’ll continue to try everything to get him valuable touches and make him a big part of our offense.”

TOUGH-MINDED

Lions center Frank Ragnow, a Minnesota native who played at Chanhassen High School about 20 miles southwest of Minneapolis, returned to the lineup last week against the Broncos after missing only one game while recovering from knee surgery for a meniscus injury.

“His mind controls his body, which we talk about all the time," Campbell said. “The good ones can do that.”

SPEAKING OF TOUGH

Vikings linebacker Jordan Hicks returned to practice this week with his sights set on playing against the Lions, four weeks after a badly bruised shin turned into a rush to the emergency room for surgery to treat a dangerous condition called compartment syndrome.

Hicks, who's still third on the team with 87 tackles despite missing three-plus games, was finally processing the gravity of that injury.

“Man, things could’ve really, really, really gone bad,” Hicks said. "I haven’t allowed myself to feel that. It’s always been the mindset and getting back on the field.”