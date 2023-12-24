SportsFootball

Lions hang on to beat Vikings 30-24 for 1st division title since 1993

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) celebrates after scoring...

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) celebrates after scoring on a 3-yard touchdown run during the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023, in Minneapolis. Credit: AP/Bruce Kluckhohn

By The Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS — The Detroit Lions clinched their first division title in 30 years, using two rushing touchdowns from Jahmyr Gibbs and 106 receiving yards and a third-quarter go-ahead score by Amon-Ra St. Brown to overtake the injury-ravaged Minnesota Vikings 30-24 on Sunday.

Ifeatu Melifonwu picked off Nick Mullens at the 5-yard line with 49 seconds left for Detroit's fourth interception of the game, an off-target pass to an open Justin Jefferson three plays after his leaping grab in double coverage on third-and-27 kept the last-minute drive alive.

Jared Goff passed for 257 yards without a turnover and David Montgomery had a rushing touchdown for the Lions (11-4) in another prolific performance by one of the NFL's most potent offenses. Detroit secured a home playoff game for the first time in 22 seasons at Ford Field, where an NFC North champions banner will soon hang. The last one was for winning the NFC Central in 1993.

More football news

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoCovering Long Island like no one else canDigital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME