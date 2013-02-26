Manti Te'o gets chance to focus on football

INDIANAPOLIS -- Manti Te'o's first appearance on a football field since the BCS championship game didn't go as well as planned Monday.

The Notre Dame star and Heisman Trophy runner-up was clocked at 4.82 seconds in the 40-yard dash. NFL Network draft analyst Mike Mayock had said Sunday anything faster than 4.7 would be "phenomenal." Anything 4.8 or over would be a "concern."

The workout comes more than a month after Te'o's highly-publicized online romance with a girlfriend was exposed as a hoax and that Te'o was a victim of the hoax.

Since then, he's done a handful of one-on-one interviews and took questions Saturday in one of the craziest scenes in NFL scouting combine history.

Some wonder whether the story has become a distraction, and Te'o's sub-par performance Monday didn't help.