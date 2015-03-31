Matt Schaub signs with Baltimore Ravens

Matt Schaub is getting a fresh start -- but not in New Jersey.

The former Texans quarterback officially signed with the Baltimore Ravens. ESPN reported that Schaub had also drawn interest from the Jets and Falcons. But on Tuesday, he visited the Ravens facility and didn't leave without inking a deal.

The 33-year-old was released by the Raiders in March. He'll now compete with former sixth-rounder Keith Wenning for the chance to backup Joe Flacco.

Schaub has made the Pro Bowl twice (2009 and 2012) in 11 seasons. He threw for 4,008 yards in 2012 with the Texans, where he played under former Ravens offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak.