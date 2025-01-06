Baker Mayfield's whatever-it-takes mentality has the Buccaneers chasing bigger goals

TAMPA, Fla. — Baker Mayfield wanted more yards on one of his several scrambles so he lowered his head, leaned his shoulder forward and rammed into two linebackers.

Whatever it takes to get the Tampa Bay Buccaneers into the playoffs.

That was the way Mayfield played all season and he put everything on the line in Tampa Bay’s division-clinching 27-19 victory over New Orleans.

Mayfield ran for a career-high 68 yards, threw a pair of touchdown passes and made sure to get Mike Evans over 1,000 yards receiving without putting the game at risk.

“He’s one of those quarterbacks that has that mentality in his head that he’ll do whatever it takes to win,” Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles said Monday. “He has a good knack for seeing where the rush is and when the pocket is open for him to run and get through. He made some big scrambles for us, especially in the second half that kept some drives alive, especially when were backed up.

“He was like that in college, he was like that in high school, he’s like that now. He wants to win, whether he’s playing street ball or whether he’s in a playoff game. He’s determined to win. He’ll do whatever it takes to win, and a lot of guys have developed that mentality because of him and we really like that.”

The Buccaneers (10-7) have won the NFC South four straight years and are heading to the playoffs for the fifth consecutive year. As much as Tom Brady was vital to the team’s success from 2020-22, Mayfield has been that valuable since replacing him.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) is sacked by New Orleans Saints safety Ugo Amadi (0) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. Credit: AP/Chris O'Meara

Now, he needs a Super Bowl ring to match the one Brady won in Tampa Bay.

“It feels good, but our goal wasn’t just getting into the playoffs,” Mayfield said. “We want to go all the way. This is a tough, resilient group that’s been tested throughout the year and so we’re built for the playoffs.”

Once discarded by three teams, the 2018 No. 1 overall pick revived his career with the Buccaneers in 2023 and followed up with his best season. He completed 71.4% of his passes for 4,500 yards, 41 touchdowns and 16 interceptions for a 106.8 passer rating.

Mayfield became just the fourth player in NFL history to have at least 4,000 yards passing, 40 TDs and a completion percentage over 70, joining Drew Brees (2011), Joe Burrow (2024) and Aaron Rodgers (2020).

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) celebrates his touchdown pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. Credit: AP/Jason Behnken

None of that will matter once the playoffs start. Mayfield and the Buccaneers host Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders (12-5) in a rematch of their victory in Week 1.

What’s working

The run game had an outstanding turnaround, going from last in the league two straight years to fourth overall in yards this season. Rookie Bucky Irving averaged 5.4 yards per carry and became Tampa Bay’s first 1,000-yard rusher since Doug Martin in 2015. Rachaad White had 613 yards rushing and a 4.3-yard average per carry. Sean Tucker chipped in with 308 yards and a 6.2-yard average.

What needs help

A depleted secondary missing three starters struggled against Spencer Rattler before stepping up in the second half. The pass rush, which was nonexistent in the first half, helped out by putting more pressure on Rattler and sacking him twice. If some of the starters remain out, the Bucs will need the front seven to be more disruptive.

Stock up

Rookie wide receiver Jalen McMillan made more big plays, catching a 33-yard pass on fourth-and-8. He was penalized 15 yards afterward for mimicking shooting a gun when he signaled first down. But he responded with a spectacular toe-tapping, 32-yard TD catch for the go-ahead score.

Stock down

White only played 19 snaps and had no carries that counted. He ran once on a play negated by penalty.

Injuries

Safeties Antoine Winfield Jr. (knee) and Jordan Whitehead (auto accident) didn’t play against the Saints and cornerback Jamel Dean (knee) also was sidelined.

Key number

1,004: Evans caught a 9-yard pass on the final play of the game to finish with his 11th straight 1,000-yard season, tying Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerry Rice for the most in NFL history. Evans has reached 1,000 yards in every season he has played. Rice’s streak began in his second season.

Next up

A rematch with Daniels and the Commanders on Sunday night.