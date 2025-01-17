SportsFootball

Miami Dolphins to play in Madrid at Bernabéu Stadium next season

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Malik Washington, center, runs the ball...

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Malik Washington, center, runs the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, in East Rutherford, N.J. Credit: AP/Seth Wenig

By The Associated Press

The Miami Dolphins will be one of the teams to play in Madrid next season at Bernabéu Stadium, the NFL announced Friday.

The Dolphins will be the designated “home” team for what will be the first-ever regular-season game in Spain.

"We are thrilled to play the NFL’s inaugural game in Spain, a country of rich history, tradition and passion and home to a vibrant Dolphins fanbase,” said Tom Garfinkel, the Dolphins' vice chairman, president and CEO.

The newly renovated Bernabéu is home to Real Madrid and features a retractable field for American football.

The date of the game and Miami's opponent will be announced this spring.

The Dolphins and the Chicago Bears hold marketing rights in Spain as part of the league’s Global Markets Program, which allows teams to hold events and sign commercial deals in those locations.

Miami Dolphins to play in Madrid at Bernabéu Stadium next season
