Ditka: Cold-weather Super Bowl is 'stupid'

Mike Ditka is a fan of outdoor football.

Just not in the Super Bowl.

“The weather’s going to be a problem,” Ditka told the Detroit Free Press. “They made a big mistake. The game shouldn’t be there. I mean, it’s stupid.”

The longtime NFL player and coach -- now an ESPN analyst -- said playing the league’s championship game outdoors in the middle of winter “is not going to be that enjoyable.”

“It’s not fair to the players,” he said. “It’s not going to be fair to the fans.”

Ditka prefers a warm-weather city such as Miami or San Diego as the host, so that “the weather is conducive to guys being able to show their talents.”

Ditka is one of the many ESPN analysts expected to be on hand this week during their on-air coverage of the Super Bowl lead-up.

