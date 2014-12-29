Mike Smith fired as head coach of Atlanta Falcons

ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Falcons have fired coach Mike Smith one day after the end of his second straight losing season.

The Falcons announced the dismissal and planned a news conference for Monday. Smith's ouster comes one day after a 34-3 loss to the Carolina Panthers before booing fans at the Georgia Dome.

The Falcons went 66-46 during the regular season with Smith and won two NFC South titles.

Smith joined the Falcons with general manager Thomas Dimitroff in 2008. Quarterback Matt Ryan was the new management team's first draft pick, and the three combined for instant success with five straight winning seasons.

Smith managed only one playoff win. Following a trip to the NFC championship game in 2012, the Falcons have fallen to 10-22, including a 6-10 finish this year.