Jaguars center Mitch Morse announces his retirement after 10 seasons and nearly 100 wins

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Jaguars center Mitch Morse announced his retirement Thursday after 10 seasons and nearly a hundred wins, most of those coming with Kansas City and Buffalo.

Morse, 32, had one year remaining on a $10.5 million contract he signed a year ago in free agency. He would have counted $5.4 million against Jacksonville's salary cap in 2025.

“The things I’ll remember and cherish most about my career are the relationships and bonds I created with my teammates, both on and off of the field," Morse said in a statement. "Nothing can replace that, and I will miss it dearly.”

The Chiefs drafted Morse in the second round in 2015. He spent four seasons in Kansas City and five in Buffalo before landing in Jacksonville. He said wanting to play again for one of his former coaches, Doug Pederson, was a main reason he signed with the Jaguars.

Jacksonville fired Pederson in January and has since hired former Tampa Bay offensive coordinator Liam Coen as his replacement.

Now, the Jaguars are in desperate need of a center as they prepare for free agency next week. They drafted Luke Fortner in the third round in 2022 but brought in Morse to replace him as the weak link in their offensive line.

Jacksonville also could address the position with one of its 10 picks in next month's NFL draft.

Morse thanked all three of his former teams and his family and added that he looks forward to spending more time with them “as I navigate retirement.”

He started all 156 games of his NFL career, including 13 in the postseason. His career record was 98-58, including 92-51 in the regular season.

Morse's departure could leave the Jaguars with two starting spots to fill on their O-line because veteran right guard Brandon Scherff is a free agent. They also need to replace receiver Christian Kirk, who was told Wednesday that he will be released before the new league year begins.