Browns star DE Myles Garrett sends strong message to struggling team: "I'm not trying to rebuild."

BEREA, Ohio — In a switch, Myles Garre tt put pressure on the Browns.

As he heads into the final weeks of a disappointing, double-digit loss season, Cleveland's star defensive end said Friday he has no interest in the team going through another offseason of dramatic change.

And whatever the team's owners and decision-makers have in mind, Garrett expects to see their plans.

“I’m not trying to rebuild,” Garrett said. “I’m trying to win right now. And I want that to be apparent when the season is over and we have those discussions. I want them to be able to illuminate, illustrate that for me so that can be something I can see in the near future. Because that’s all we want to do."

The NFL’s reigning Defensive Player of the Year, Garrett can reach 100 career sacks on Sunday in Cincinnati. While he made it clear that he’s happy in Cleveland, Garrett is far from satisfied with the status quo and hinted that a change of scenery might be necessary — at some point.

“I want to stay loyal to a team that showed loyalty to me and faith in me by drafting me," said Garrett, the No. 1 overall pick in 2017. "But we have to do, at the end of the day, what’s best for us. So, if we have that alignment where this is something that is still possible in the near future — winning, going deep in the playoffs, putting a great defense out there ... I think that would really keep my mind at rest and keep me settled.”

Garrett, who will turn 29 next week, has two years remaining on a five-year, $125 million contract extension. While he is regarded as one of the NFL's best players, the Browns (3-11) have mostly lost during his tenure.

He can't imagine playing anywhere else, but knows there are no guarantees.

“I mean, it’s a possibility, but I want to be a Cleveland Brown,” he said. “I want to play here, play my career here. But if we choose to do a rebuild and it’s two, three, four years out, I want to be able to compete and play at a high level, play meaningful games and be playing past January.”

Cleveland went 0-16 his rookie year and has only made the playoffs twice with Garrett. The team's ability to improve its roster going forward will be impacted by the $230 million fully guaranteed contract the team gave quarterback Deshaun Watson, who has made just 19 starts over three seasons.

Watson is recovering from a ruptured Achilles tendon and his future with the Browns is dubious at best.

The Browns may have to draft a QB or sign another veteran or do both. This week, they're starting second-year QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson ahead of Jameis Winston, who has thrown eight interceptions the past three weeks.

Garrett said he wants to know what the team has in mind at the game's most important position.

“Absolutely. As uncertain as it is now from the outside looking in, it’s uncertain for us as well,” he said. “So if DTR is the solution or someone else is, it’s got to be drawn out. There’s got to be a plan of action and just got to know where things are going.”

Last week, Garrett offered his support to coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry, agreeing that the team had the right people in place. Stefanski, who won Coach of the Year for the second time in five years last season, and Berry both signed multiyear contract extensions last summer.

Garrett said Stefanski is “a man of his word.”

“He says what he means, means what he says and he’s been there for us, whether it’s on the field or off the field," Garrett said. "So if he says just we got your back or he’s got our back, then I know I believe it because he’s shown it, not just for me but with other guys.

"That goes a long way with us.”