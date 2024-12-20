Patriots coach Jerod Mayo says defensive tackle Christian Barmore's return to health is top priority

New England Patriots coach Jerod Mayo says there's been no discussion about defensive tackle Christian Barmore's future beyond helping him return to health after landing on the reserve non-football illness list.

The team didn't specify why the 25-year-old was placed on the season-ending list ahead of Sunday's visit to Buffalo, saying in a statement Friday that “he experienced some recurring symptoms that required further evaluation.”

Barmore missed the first 10 games of the season after being diagnosed with blood clots shortly after the start of training camp. He made his season debut in the Patriots' 28-22 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 17. He has appeared in each of New England's past four games, notching six tackles and a sack.

“I feel for Bar,” Mayo said. “He did everything right, and for those things to pop back up, just unfortunate. I look at these guys as men first before football players, and there’s nothing more important than the health of our individuals.”

On the heels of a 2023 season that included a career-best 8 1/2 sacks and 65 tackles, this spring Barmore signed a four-year contract extension worth up to $92 million.

His absence for most of the season has been felt on a defense that ranks 28th in the NFL with 27 sacks.

Mayo said there's been no discussion of how this latest medical setback could impact Barmore's football future.

“We’re not having those conversations right now. It’s again just about getting him healthy now,” Mayo said.