Football

Patriots DT Christian Barmore active for season debut against LA Rams

New England Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo speaks with reporters...

New England Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo speaks with reporters during a news conference before NFL football practice, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, in Foxborough, Mass. Credit: AP/Steven Senne

By The Associated Press

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — New England Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore was active for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams after being out since July with blood clots.

Barmore was removed from the NFL’s non-football illness list on Saturday. The 25-year-old practiced for the first time this season on Thursday and posted on Instagram “Where there’s no pain, there is no gain."

Selected by New England in the second round of the 2021 draft out of Alabama, Barmore appeared in all 17 games last season and had 8 1/2 sacks and 65 tackles. His diagnosis with blood clots was discovered after the Patriots opened training camp.

Last month, Patriots coach Jerod Mayo said there was a chance that Barmore could appear in games this season.

