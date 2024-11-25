SportsFootball

Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers, accused of domestic violence, cleared to practice and play

New England Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers answers questions during a...

New England Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers answers questions during a news conference after playing against the New York Jets in an NFL football game, Sept. 19, 2024, in East Rutherford, N.J. Credit: AP/Seth Wenig

By The Associated Press

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The NFL removed New England Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers from the commissioner exempt list on Monday, making him eligible to participate in practice and play in the team’s games.

Peppers missed seven games since being placed on the list on Oct. 9 after he was arrested and charged with shoving his girlfriend’s head into a wall and choking her. The league said its review is ongoing and is not affected by the change in Peppers’ roster status.

Braintree police said they were called to a home for an altercation between two people on Oct. 7, and a woman told them Peppers choked her. Police said they found at the home a clear plastic bag containing a white powder, which later tested positive for cocaine.

Peppers, 29, pleaded not guilty in Quincy District Court to charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a Class “B” substance believed to be cocaine. At a court appearance last week a trial date was set for Jan. 22.

“Any act of domestic violence is unacceptable for us,” Patriots coach Jerod Mayo said after the arrest. “With that being said, I do think that Jabrill has to go through the system, has to continue to go through due process. We’ll see how that works out.”

A 2017 first-round draft choice by Cleveland, Peppers spent two seasons with the Browns and three with the New York Giants before coming to New England in 2022. He was signed to an extension this summer.

He played in the first four games of the season and missed one with a shoulder injury before going on the exempt list, which allows NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to place a player on paid leave while reviewing his case.

More football news

Rock: Giants don't have the right players3m read
Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew is out for the season with a broken collarbone3m read
LA Rams' blowout loss to Eagles shows they're far from title contention, but not the playoff race3m read
Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers, accused of domestic violence, cleared to practice and play1m read
Baltimore LB Roquan Smith inactive vs. Chargers due to hamstring injury

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME