New-look Cardinals open Gannon's first year, await QB Kyler Murray's return

ARIZONA CARDINALS (4-13)

CAMP SITE: Glendale, Arizona

KEY ADDITIONS: Head coach Jonathan Gannon, OL Paris Johnson, Jr., OL Elijah Wilkinson, OL Hjalte Froholdt, DL L.J. Collier, DL Carlos Watkins, LB Kyzir White, WR Michael Wilson, OL Jon Gaines II, WR Michael Wilson, LB B.J. Ojulari, DL Kevin Strong, WR Zach Pascal, OL Dennis Daley.

KEY LOSSES: Head coach Kliff Kingsbury, WR DeAndre Hopkins, WR A.J. Green, C Rodney Hudson, OL Justin Pugh, P Andy Lee, LB Ben Niemann, DL JJ Watt, DL Zach Allen, LB Markus Golden, CB Byron Murphy Jr.

KEY STORYLINES: It's a new era for the Cardinals, who hired head coach Jonathan Gannon and general manager Monti Ossenfort to replace Kliff Kingsbury and Steve Keim after a brutal 2022 season. Gannon was Philadelphia's defensive coordinator last season and helped the Eagles advance to the Super Bowl before losing to the Kansas City Chiefs. It figures to be a rebuilding season for the Cardinals, who lost most of their star players, including DeAndre Hopkins and the now-retired J.J. Watt. The most interesting storyline is how the team will handle the return of franchise quarterback Kyler Murray, who is still recovering from an ACL injury suffered last season.

FANDUEL SUPER BOWL ODDS: +18000