Battered Saints limp into Week 18 of what is already the franchise's worst season since 2005

NEW ORLEANS — What looked like such a promising season for the New Orleans Saints back in mid-September will instead go down as their worst since the franchise was displaced by Hurricane Katrina and went 3-13 in 2005.

The Saints (5-11) have lost three straight and four of five, and have been outscored 59-10 during their past two games.

That's a far cry from Weeks 1 and 2, when they posted a pair of stunning victories by a combined score of 91-29.

Now they have to get through one more week before this lost season mercifully ends.

“There are a lot of excuses that we could make,” veteran defensive end Cameron Jordan said, alluding to a rash of injuries to most of the Saints' prominent offensive skill players and to key offensive linemen.

“At the end of the day, we were not good enough this year,” Jordan continued. “That hurts as a player. That hurts as a fan of the game.”

While interim coach Darren Rizzi hasn't been pleased with costly mental and execution errors marring recent losses, he maintains that effort has not been an issue.

New Orleans Saints interim head coach Darren Rizzi watches from the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Friday, Nov. 29, 2024, in New Orleans. Credit: AP/Gerald Herbert

“I know that no one wants to hear that," Rizzi said Monday, adding that when he reviews game video, “I’m looking for guys that aren’t giving great effort; I can’t find them.

“We didn’t make enough plays. We didn’t execute. But it’s not an effort thing,” Rizzi said. “We can certainly blame the injuries and we can certainly blame the circumstances, but I’ve been preaching to these guys from the beginning about accountability.”

Rizzi, promoted after the firing of Dennis Allen with eight games left in the season, is now 3-4 during what he had hoped would be an audition for a more permanent appointment.

Sunday's 25-10 loss to a Raiders team that won just its fourth game this season — on the heels of a 34-0 drubbing at Green Bay a week earlier, won't help Rizzi's long-term prospects.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end K'Lavon Chaisson (44) sacks New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in New Orleans. Credit: AP/Butch Dill

“I can’t concern myself with that right now,” Rizzi said. “I have to coach this last week, take a step back and then evaluate the whole thing. The powers to be will evaluate the whole thing, and we’ll go from there.”

What’s working

For a second consecutive week, New Orleans' special teams units were the only ones to make it through the game without any glaring issues.

The coverage teams did not allow any big returns and kicker Blake Grupe converted his only field goal opportunity.

What needs help

The run defense and the running game, as well as the offense's overall execution on third down.

The Saints' defensive front allowed the Raiders to run for 156 yards after Las Vegas entered the game ranked last in the NFL in rushing, averaging 77 yards per game.

Meanwhile, the Saints rushed for 81 yards and converted only one of 10 third downs.

Stock up

Jordan had the only sack registered by New Orleans' defense against Las Vegas. The 14-year veteran has three sacks and five tackles for loss in his past three games.

“He is as professional as they come,” Rizzi said. “You wouldn’t know what our record is by his approach, attitude and leadership. I hope he keeps playing” beyond this season.

Stock down

Rookie quarterback Spencer Rattler dropped to 0-5 as a spot starter for the injured Derek Carr.

Of all the games Rattler has started this season, Sunday's contest against the Raiders looked like the most winnable. Las Vegas came in with just three wins this season, but Rattler struggled to consistently move the offense. He threw more interceptions (two) than touchdowns (one) and New Orleans did not score in the second half.

Injuries

It remains to be seen if Carr (left, non-throwing hand) or top running back Alvin Kamara (groin) are able to return for the season finale, as Rizzi has said both players are trying to do.

Meanwhile, running back Kendre Miller's status for this week also is in question after he left Sunday's game with concussion symptoms in the second quarter. Linebacker Jaylan Ford fractured his right fibula while covering a punt in the fourth quarter. Defensive end Payton Turner came out of the game with an ankle injury.

Key number

18 — That's how many years have passed since the Saints most recently won fewer than seven games in a season.

Next steps

The Saints close out their season at Tampa Bay on Sunday with an opportunity to complicate the Buccaneers' bid to win a fourth straight NFC South title.

“At this point, you’re just trying to ruin other people’s dreams," Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu said. “Obviously, Tampa is a divisional game. I am more than sure that we will be ready to roll.”