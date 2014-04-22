NFL announces draft attendees
A record 30 NFL hopefuls will be in the house for this year's draft.
The league announced the list of attendees on Tuesday night. The draft will be May 8-10 at Radio City Music Hall. Round 1 is on Thursday, rounds 2 and 3 are on Friday and rounds 4-7 are on Saturday.
In the past, the NFL invited only prospects that were considered to be top picks. In recent years, they have opened it up to include prospects who are projected to go late in the first round or somewhere in the second or third rounds.
Below is the full list of invitees:
Odell Beckham, Jr, WR, LSU
Blake Bortles, QB, UCF
Teddy Bridgewater, QB, Louisville
Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, FS, Alabama
Jadeveon Clowney, DE, South Carolina
Brandin Cooks, WR, Oregon State
Kony Ealy, DE, Missouri
Eric Ebron, TE, North Carolina
Mike Evans, WR, Texas A&M
Kyle Fuller, CB, Virginia Tech
Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, Eastern Illinois
Justin Gilbert, CB, Oklahoma State
Ra'Shede Hageman, DT, Minnesota
Timmy Jernigan, DT, Florida
Cyrus Kouandjio, OT, Alabama
Cody Latimer, WR, Indiana
Marqise Lee, WR, USC
Taylor Lewan, OT, Michigan
Khalil Mack, LB, Buffalo
Johnny Manziel, QB, Texas A&M
Jake Matthews, OT, Texas A&M
Jordan Matthews, WR, Vanderbilt
Morgan Moses, OT, Virginia
C.J. Mosley, MLB, Alabama
Calvin Pryor, FS, Louisville
Greg Robinson, OT, Auburn
Bradley Roby, CB, Ohio State
Ryan Shazier, LB, Ohio Staie
Jason Verrett, CB, TCU
Sammy Watkins, WR, Clemson