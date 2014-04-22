NFL announces draft attendees

A record 30 NFL hopefuls will be in the house for this year's draft.

The league announced the list of attendees on Tuesday night. The draft will be May 8-10 at Radio City Music Hall. Round 1 is on Thursday, rounds 2 and 3 are on Friday and rounds 4-7 are on Saturday.

In the past, the NFL invited only prospects that were considered to be top picks. In recent years, they have opened it up to include prospects who are projected to go late in the first round or somewhere in the second or third rounds.

Below is the full list of invitees:

Odell Beckham, Jr, WR, LSU

Blake Bortles, QB, UCF

Teddy Bridgewater, QB, Louisville

Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, FS, Alabama

Jadeveon Clowney, DE, South Carolina

Brandin Cooks, WR, Oregon State

Kony Ealy, DE, Missouri

Eric Ebron, TE, North Carolina

Mike Evans, WR, Texas A&M

Kyle Fuller, CB, Virginia Tech

Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, Eastern Illinois

Justin Gilbert, CB, Oklahoma State

Ra'Shede Hageman, DT, Minnesota

Timmy Jernigan, DT, Florida

Cyrus Kouandjio, OT, Alabama

Cody Latimer, WR, Indiana

Marqise Lee, WR, USC

Taylor Lewan, OT, Michigan

Khalil Mack, LB, Buffalo

Johnny Manziel, QB, Texas A&M

Jake Matthews, OT, Texas A&M

Jordan Matthews, WR, Vanderbilt

Morgan Moses, OT, Virginia

C.J. Mosley, MLB, Alabama

Calvin Pryor, FS, Louisville

Greg Robinson, OT, Auburn

Bradley Roby, CB, Ohio State

Ryan Shazier, LB, Ohio Staie

Jason Verrett, CB, TCU

Sammy Watkins, WR, Clemson