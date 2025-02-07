AP NFL Assistant Coach of the Year Voting

The voting for the 2024 NFL Assistant Coach of The Year selected by The Associated Press in balloting by a nationwide panel of media:

(Voting is on a 10-5-3-2-1 basis)

Ben Johnson, Detroit: 29-12-4-1-0: 364

Brian Flores, Minnesota: 3-13-12-4-4: 143

Aaron Glenn, Detroit: 6-3-7-4-6: 110

Vic Fangio, Philadelphia: 3-9-4-8-6: 109

Joe Brady, Buffalo: 2-5-3-7-5: 73

Liam Coen, Tampa Bay: 2-4-5-4-6: 69

Steve Spagnuolo, Kansas City: 2-1-0-5-4: 39

Todd Monken, Baltimore: 1-0-4-6-3: 37

Kliff Kingsbury, Washington: 1-1-2-5-1: 32

Jesse Minter, Los Angeles Chargers: 0-2-5-0-2: 27

Vance Joseph, Denver: 0-0-3-4-5: 22

Jeff Stoutland, Philadelphia: 1-0-1-1-2: 17

Anthony Weaver, Miami: 0-0-0-1-1: 3

Danny Smith, Pittsburgh: 0-0-0-0-2: 2

Nick Rallis, Arizona: 0-0-0-0-1: 1

Arthur Smith, Pittsburgh: 0-0-0-0-1: 1

Alex Van Pelt, New England: 0-0-0-0-1: 1