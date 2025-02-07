SportsFootball

AP NFL Assistant Coach of the Year Voting

By The Associated Press

The voting for the 2024 NFL Assistant Coach of The Year selected by The Associated Press in balloting by a nationwide panel of media:

(Voting is on a 10-5-3-2-1 basis)

Ben Johnson, Detroit: 29-12-4-1-0: 364

Brian Flores, Minnesota: 3-13-12-4-4: 143

Aaron Glenn, Detroit: 6-3-7-4-6: 110

Vic Fangio, Philadelphia: 3-9-4-8-6: 109

Joe Brady, Buffalo: 2-5-3-7-5: 73

Liam Coen, Tampa Bay: 2-4-5-4-6: 69

Steve Spagnuolo, Kansas City: 2-1-0-5-4: 39

Todd Monken, Baltimore: 1-0-4-6-3: 37

Kliff Kingsbury, Washington: 1-1-2-5-1: 32

Jesse Minter, Los Angeles Chargers: 0-2-5-0-2: 27

Vance Joseph, Denver: 0-0-3-4-5: 22

Jeff Stoutland, Philadelphia: 1-0-1-1-2: 17

Anthony Weaver, Miami: 0-0-0-1-1: 3

Danny Smith, Pittsburgh: 0-0-0-0-2: 2

Nick Rallis, Arizona: 0-0-0-0-1: 1

Arthur Smith, Pittsburgh: 0-0-0-0-1: 1

Alex Van Pelt, New England: 0-0-0-0-1: 1

AP NFL Assistant Coach of the Year
