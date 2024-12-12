Bengals and coach Zac Taylor visit the Titans and Brian Callahan needing to win

Cincinnati (5-8) at Tennessee (3-10)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, Fox

BetMGM NFL Odds: Bengals by 5.

Against the spread: Bengals 7-6; Titans 2-11.

Series record: Tennessee leads 41-37-1.

Last meeting: Titans beat the Bengals 27-3 on Oct. 1, 2023.

Last week: Bengals beat the Cowboys 27-20; Titans lost to the Jaguars 10-6.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis (8) is helped off the field by teammate offensive tackle Peter Skoronski (77) after he was injured on a play during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. Credit: AP/George Walter IV

Bengals offense: overall (9), rush (29), pass (1), scoring (6)

Bengals defense: overall (26), rush (23), pass (27), scoring (31)

Titans offense: overall (29), rush (18), pass (29), scoring (30)

Titans defense: overall (2), rush (13), pass (1), scoring (27)

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) celebrates his touchdown with wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Monday, Dec. 9, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. The Cincinnati Bengals won 27-20. Credit: AP/Julio Cortez

Turnover differential: Bengals 0; Titans plus-11

Bengals player

to watch

QB Joe Burrow. He leads the NFL with 3,706 yards passing and 33 touchdown passes. He also has six games passing for at least 300 yards and seven with at least three TD passes. He can join Pro Football Hall of Famer Steve Young as the only quarterbacks to do that in five straight games Sunday. Burrow has thrown at least two TD passes in six of seven road games this season, and he has three TD passes with no interceptions against the Titans.

Titans player to watch

Will Levis. The second-year quarterback is trying to blossom under first-year coach Brian Callahan much as Burrow did in Cincinnati where Callahan was his offensive coordinator the past five seasons. Levis aggravated the AC sprain in his right, throwing shoulder when sacked just before halftime of last week's loss. But he has not been intercepted in the past two games. He also has thrown for a career-high 1,827 yards and 12 TDs this season.

Key matchup

The Bengals bring the NFL's best passing offense and most potent duo in Burrow and WR Ja'Marr Chase to face off against the league's best defense against the pass. The Titans are holding opponents to just 175.5 yards passing a game, and they rank second against the run. Cincinnati is averaging an NFL-best 271.6 yards passing. That's why the Bengals have scored on 41 straight trips inside an opponent's 20 going back to the third quarter of Week 1. It's the longest active streak in the NFL, and their TD rate on such drives is 69%. Only Baltimore is better.

Key injuries

Bengals: Burrow hurt his left knee and finished Monday night's game wearing a compression sleeve. ... DT Sheldon Rankins is dealing with an illness.

Titans: Rookie LT JC Latham was added to the injury report with a hip issue after being limited Thursday. ... K Nick Folk is dealing with a sore groin, which caused the Titans to sign Brayden Narveson to the practice squad as insurance. LB Kenneth Murray missed last week's game with an injured hamstring. LB Otis Reese has been limited by an ankle and had crutches at his locker Thursday. CB Roger McCreary returned to practice after missing the previous game with an injured shoulder.

Series notes

As former AFC Central rivals, the Titans are the Bengals' third-most played opponent in franchise history with Cincinnati playing only Pittsburgh and Cleveland more. ... The Titans are 7-5 in Tennessee since the old Oilers relocated from Houston in 1997. ... The Bengals have won seven of the past 10 overall, including going 4-3 in Nashville since the NFL realigned and split the division rivals in 2002. ... This is the fifth game between these teams have played in a five-year span. The Bengals beat the Titans in a divisional playoff game in Tennessee in January 2022. This is the third straight season these teams have met — all in Tennessee. They’ve split each of the past two games. ... The home team has won four of the past five in this series.

Stats and stuff

The Bengals are a win away from the franchise's 400th in the regular season. ... The Bengals need to win out to extend the franchise's streak of winning seasons to four straight. ... The Bengals snapped a three-game losing streak with Monday night's win. … Burrow hooked up WR Ja’Marr Chase for a 40-yard TD with 1:01 left to seal the win. … Chase leads the NFL in receptions (93), receiving yards (1,319) and a career-high TD catches (15). ... Chase can become the fifth player in NFL history with at least 100 catches, 1,400 yards receiving and 15 TD catches in a season joining Marvin Harrison (2001), Randy Moss (2003), Jerry Rice (1995) and Cooper Kupp (2021). ... Trey Hendrickson leads the NFL with 12 1/2 sacks. … K Cade York, picked up by the Bengals after Evan McPherson went on the injured list, hit both of his field-goal tries and made all three PATs. … RB Chase Brown has compiled 735 yards and six touchdowns. Against the Cowboys he rushed for 58 yards and caught six passes for 65 yards and a touchdown. … Bengals S Geno Stone got his second interception of the season against the Cowboys. CB Cam Taylor-Britt also has two…. LB Germaine Pratt leads the Bengals in tackles with 117. ... Seven of the Titans' losses have been by more than one score. ... RB Tony Pollard had his sixth game with at least 100 yards from scrimmage, including 102 yards rushing last week. He needs 63 yards rushing for his third straight 1,000-yard rushing season. ... WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine is tied for fourth in the NFL with a career-high eight TD catches. ... WR Calvin Ridley had a team-high seven catches for 59 yards last week. ... LB Harold Landry has a team-high seven sacks, giving him at least seven for a third straight season and fourth in his career. ... LB Arden Key has two TFLs and a sack in two of the past three home games. ... LB Luke Gifford had a career-high 11 tackles last week. ... Reese had his first career interception last week. ... CB Chidobe Awuzie, who spent the past three seasons in Cincinnati, had his first interception of the season last week.

Fantasy tip

Chase. He is coming off a 14-catch, 177-yard performance with two TDs. That was his sixth career game with at least 175 yards receiving, tying him for second most by a player in his first four seasons in NFL history.