AP NFL Coach of the Year Voting

The voting for the 2024 NFL Coach of the Year selected by The Associated Press in balloting by a nationwide panel of media:

(Voting is on a 10-5-3-2-1 basis)

Kevin O’Connell, Minnesota: 25-18-7-0-0: 361

Dan Campbell, Detroit: 19-10-8-8-3: 283

Andy Reid, Kansas City: 4-8-9-4-4: 119

Dan Quinn, Washington: 1-6-7-8-8: 85

Sean Payton: Denver: 1-2-10-5-11: 71

Jim Harbaugh: Los Angeles Chargers: 0-3-3-12-11: 59

Sean McDermott, Buffalo: 0-3-1-5-4: 32

Mike Tomlin, Pittsburgh: 0-0-3-3-1: 16

Sean McVay, Los Angeles Rams: 0-0-1-1-4: 9

Matt LaFleur, Green Bay: 0-0-1-2-0: 7

Todd Bowles, Tampa Bay: 0-0-0-1-1: 3

Nick Sirianni, Philadelphia: 0-0-0-0-3: 3

John Harbaugh, Baltimore: 0-0-0-1-0: 2