AP NFL Coach of the Year Voting
The voting for the 2024 NFL Coach of the Year selected by The Associated Press in balloting by a nationwide panel of media:
(Voting is on a 10-5-3-2-1 basis)
Kevin O’Connell, Minnesota: 25-18-7-0-0: 361
Dan Campbell, Detroit: 19-10-8-8-3: 283
Andy Reid, Kansas City: 4-8-9-4-4: 119
Dan Quinn, Washington: 1-6-7-8-8: 85
Sean Payton: Denver: 1-2-10-5-11: 71
Jim Harbaugh: Los Angeles Chargers: 0-3-3-12-11: 59
Sean McDermott, Buffalo: 0-3-1-5-4: 32
Mike Tomlin, Pittsburgh: 0-0-3-3-1: 16
Sean McVay, Los Angeles Rams: 0-0-1-1-4: 9
Matt LaFleur, Green Bay: 0-0-1-2-0: 7
Todd Bowles, Tampa Bay: 0-0-0-1-1: 3
Nick Sirianni, Philadelphia: 0-0-0-0-3: 3
John Harbaugh, Baltimore: 0-0-0-1-0: 2