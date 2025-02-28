With top players sitting out, Kain Medano, Shemar Stewart deliver impressive workouts at NFL combine

INDIANAPOLIS — Jihad Campbell, Teddye Buchanan and Kain Medano had the strongest performances among linebackers on the first day of workouts on the NFL's annual scouting combine.

Jalon Walker of Georgia, the top-rated linebacker in the draft, did not work out Thursday.

Without Walker, Alabam's Campbell, California's Buchanan and UCLA's Medano stood out.

Medano posted the fastest time in the 40-yard dash at 4.46 seconds, was fourth in the vertical jump at 38 inches and was fifth in the broad jump at 10 feet, 5 inches.

Campbell, who could challenge Walker for the top spot, was second in the broad jump at 10-7 and third in the 40 at 4.52. He didn't participate in the vertical jump.

Buchanan led the position group with a 40-inch vertical jump, was third in the broad jump at 10-5 and tied for ninth in the 40 at 4.61 seconds.

Tennessee's James Pearce Jr. was the fastest defensive lineman in Thursday's workout, posting a time of 4.47. The 6-foot-5, 245-pound Pearce was the only lineman to finish under 4.57 seconds.

Arkansas defensive lineman Landon Jackson runs a 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, in Indianapolis. Credit: AP/Charlie Riedel

But the most impressive workout among the defensive ends or defensive tackles came from Shemar Stewart of Texas A&M, who had the third-fastest 40 at 4.59 seconds and a 40-inch vertical jump to become just the fourth player in two decades to go over 40 inches after weighing in at 260 or more pounds. Stewart is listed at 6-5, 267.

Arkansas' Landon Jackson also jumped 40 1/2 inches Thursday. The other two members of the club are No. 1 overall draft picks: Mario Williams in 2006 and Myles Garrett in 2017.

Stewart and Jackson also were the top two linemen in the broad jump, with Stewart leaping 10-11 while Jackson went 10-9.

The top edge rusher, Abdul Carter of Penn State, did not participate after being diagnosed with a stress reaction in his right foot earlier this weekend. The top-rated defensive tackle, Michigan's Mason Graham, opted not to work out Thursday.

Arkansas defensive lineman Landon Jackson stretches at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. Credit: AP/George Walker IV

Graham's college teammate, defensive tackle Kenneth Grant, also sat out after straining his hamstring.

Among the interior defenders who did work out, Nebraska's Ty Robinson and Georgia's Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins had the best days. Robinson had the fastest 40 at 4.83 seconds, while Ingram-Dawkins tied for second in the position group at 4.86. And they finished one-two in the broad jump with Ingram-Dawkins going 10-4 and Robinson at 9-11.

Ingram-Dawkins also had the best vertical jump at 36 inches, while Robinson was fourth at 33 1/2.

Defensive backs and tight ends are scheduled to work out Friday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.