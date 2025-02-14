SportsFootball

Heisman Trophy winner and two-way star Travis Hunter listed as defensive back for NFL combine

Heisman Trophy winner and Colorado NCAA college football player Travis Hunter watches the first half of an NBA basketball game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Dallas Mavericks, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025, in Dallas. Credit: AP/LM Otero

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK — Travis Hunter, the Heisman Trophy winner who played offense and defense for Colorado, is listed as a defensive back for the NFL scouting combine.

The league on Thursday released the list of 329 players invited to the scouting combine in Indianapolis from Feb. 24 to March 3.

Hunter is regarded as one of the greatest two-way college athletes since football shifted away from such players in the 1940s. He was named first-team cornerback, first-team all-purpose player and second-team receiver on the 2024 Associated Press All-America team.

Hunter has said he wants to play on both sides of the ball in the NFL. His being listed as a defensive back indicates that’s where scouts believe he will play as a pro.

He finished last season with four interceptions, 11 pass breakups and 36 tackles, including one for loss. Offensively, he had 96 catches for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns receiving and one rushing.

His coach at Colorado, Deion Sanders, is regarded as one of the best defensive backs in NFL history, but he also played some receiver. The Pro Football Hall of Fame member caught 36 balls for 475 yards and a touchdown for the Dallas Cowboys in 1996.

Heisman Trophy winner and two-way star Travis Hunter listed as defensive back for NFL combine
