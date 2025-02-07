AP NFL Defensive Player Voting

The voting for the 2024 NFL Defensive Player of the Year selected by The Associated Press in balloting by a nationwide panel of media:

(Voting is on a 10-5-3-2-1 basis)

Patrick Surtain II, Denver: 26-11-2-4-1: 330

Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati: 11-10-9-8-2: 205

Myles Garrett, Cleveland: 5-11-12-8-5: 162

T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh: 3-7-8-11-3: 114

Zack Baun, Philadelphia: 2-2-6-5-5: 63

Kerby Joseph, Detroit: 1-3-6-4-9: 60

Andrew Van Ginkel, Minnesota: 1-1-0-1-4: 21

Xavier McKinney, Green Bay: 0-2-1-1-2: 17

Kyle Hamilton, Baltimore: 0-2-1-0-3: 16

Nik Bonitto, Denver: 0-0-2-2-6: 16

Jonathan Greenard, Minnesota: 1-0-0-0-0: 10

Jalen Carter, Philadelphia: 0-0-2-0-1: 7

Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh: 0-1-0-0-1: 6

Leonard Williams, Seattle: 0-0-0-1-2: 4

Will Anderson, Houston: 0-0-1-0-0: 3

Zach Allen, Denver: 0-0-0-1-1: 3

Zaire Franklin, Indianapolis: 0-0-0-1-0: 2

Micah Parsons, Dallas: 0-0-0-1-0: 2

Derek Stingley, Houston: 0-0-0-1-0: 2

Bobby Wagner, Washington: 0-0-0-1-0: 2

Chris Jones, Kansas City: 0-0-0-0-2: 2

Christian Benford, Buffalo: 0-0-0-0-1: 1

Danielle Hunter, Houston: 0-0-0-0-1: 1

Trent McDuffie, Kansas City:0-0-0-0-1: 1