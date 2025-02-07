AP NFL Defensive Player Voting
The voting for the 2024 NFL Defensive Player of the Year selected by The Associated Press in balloting by a nationwide panel of media:
(Voting is on a 10-5-3-2-1 basis)
Patrick Surtain II, Denver: 26-11-2-4-1: 330
Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati: 11-10-9-8-2: 205
Myles Garrett, Cleveland: 5-11-12-8-5: 162
T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh: 3-7-8-11-3: 114
Zack Baun, Philadelphia: 2-2-6-5-5: 63
Kerby Joseph, Detroit: 1-3-6-4-9: 60
Andrew Van Ginkel, Minnesota: 1-1-0-1-4: 21
Xavier McKinney, Green Bay: 0-2-1-1-2: 17
Kyle Hamilton, Baltimore: 0-2-1-0-3: 16
Nik Bonitto, Denver: 0-0-2-2-6: 16
Jonathan Greenard, Minnesota: 1-0-0-0-0: 10
Jalen Carter, Philadelphia: 0-0-2-0-1: 7
Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh: 0-1-0-0-1: 6
Leonard Williams, Seattle: 0-0-0-1-2: 4
Will Anderson, Houston: 0-0-1-0-0: 3
Zach Allen, Denver: 0-0-0-1-1: 3
Zaire Franklin, Indianapolis: 0-0-0-1-0: 2
Micah Parsons, Dallas: 0-0-0-1-0: 2
Derek Stingley, Houston: 0-0-0-1-0: 2
Bobby Wagner, Washington: 0-0-0-1-0: 2
Chris Jones, Kansas City: 0-0-0-0-2: 2
Christian Benford, Buffalo: 0-0-0-0-1: 1
Danielle Hunter, Houston: 0-0-0-0-1: 1
Trent McDuffie, Kansas City:0-0-0-0-1: 1