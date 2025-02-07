SportsFootball

AP NFL Defensive Rookie Voting

By The Associated Press

The voting for the 2024 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year selected by The Associated Press in balloting by a nationwide panel of media:

(Voting is on a 10-5-3-2-1 basis)

Jared Verse, Los Angeles Rams: 37-10-2-0-1: 427

Quinyon Mitchell, Philadelphia: 9-23-10-1-2: 239

Braden Fiske, Los Angeles Rams: 1-5-11-11-6: 96

Cooper DeJean, Philadelphia: 0-5-14-8-8: 91

Chop Robinson, Miami: 0-4-6-16-5: 75

Edgerrin Cooper, Green Bay: 0-1-3-4-8: 30

Tarheeb Still, Los Angeles Chargers: 1-0-3-2-4: 27

Calen Bullock, Houston: 1-0-0-2-3: 17

Mike Sainristil, Washington: 1-0-0-0-4: 14

Kamari Lassiter, Houston: 0-1-0-2-4: 13

Nate Wiggins, Baltimore: 0-0-0-3-1: 7

T’Vondre Sweat, Tennessee: 0-1-0-0-0: 5

Laiatu Latu, Indianapolis: 0-0-1-0-2: 5

Malik Mustapha, San Francisco: 0-0-0-1-0: 2

Terrion Arnold, Detroit: 0-0-0-0-1: 1

Tykee Smith, Tampa Bay: 0-0-0-0-1: 1

