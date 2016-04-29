NFL Draft: Top remaining prospects after Round 1

Here are the top NFL draft prospects remaining on Newsday’s Big Board of the top 100 prospects as the 2016 NFL Draft heads to Rounds 2 and 3 on Friday.

Myles Jack, LB, UCLA: No. 1 overall, No. 1 LB

Andrew Billings, DL, Baylor: No. 15 overall, No. 3 DL

Mackensie Alexander, CB, Clemson: No. 18 overall, No. 2 CB

Reggie Ragland, LB, Alabama: No. 19 overall, No. 3 LB

Sterling Shepard, WR, Oklahoma: No. 20 overall, No. 4 WR

Noah Spence, Edge rusher, Eastern Kentucky: No. 21 overall, No. 3 edge rusher

Derrick Henry, RB, Alabama: No. 22 overall, No. 2 RB

Jason Spriggs, OT, Indiana: No. 24 overall, No. 4 OT

Michael Thomas, WR, Ohio State: No. 28 overall, No. 5 WR

Kevin Dodd, Edge rusher, Clemson: No. 29 overall, No. 5 edge rusher