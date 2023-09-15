NFL Injury Report

NEW YORK — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (OUT: Player will not play; DOUBTFUL: Player is unlikely to play; QUESTIONABLE: Player is not certain to play; DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):

BALTIMORE RAVENS at CINCINNATI BENGALS — BALTIMORE: DNP: CB Marlon Humphrey (foot), C Tyler Linderbaum (ankle), T Ronnie Stanley (knee), S Marcus Williams (pectoral). LIMITED: TE Mark Andrews (quadricep). CINCINNATI: DNP: HB Chris Evans (hamstring). LIMITED: LB Markus Bailey (knee), DE Joseph Ossai (ankle), DE Cam Sample (ankle). FULL: QB Joe Burrow (calf), S Dax Hill (hand), LB Logan Wilson (ankle).

CHICAGO BEARS at TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — CHICAGO: DNP DB Josh Blackwell (hamstring), TE Mercedes Lewis (NIR-resting player). FULL: LB Dylan Cole (hamstring). TAMPA BAY: DNP: CB Carlton Davis (toe), DL Calijah Kancey (calf). LIMITED: LB SirVocea Dennis (hamstring), S Christian Izien (concussion). FULL: QB Baker Mayfield (right shoulder).

GREEN BAY PACKERS at ATLANTA FALCONS — GREEN BAY: DNP: OT David Bakhtiari (NIR-resting player/knee), RB Aaron Jones (hamstring), WR Christian Watson (hamstring). LIMITED: WR Romeo Doubs (hamstring), LB Rashan Gary (knee), G Elgton Jenkins (knee), LB Quay Walker (concussion). FULL: S Anthony Johnson Jr. (knee), P Daniel Whelan (finger). ATLANTA: DNP: LB Troy Adersen (concussion). LIMITED: CB Jeff Okudah (foot). FULL: RB Cordarrelle Patterson (thigh).

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS at HOUSTON TEXANS — INDIANAPOLIS: DNP: G Quenton Nelson (toe). LIMITED: TE Drew Ogletree (concussion). FULL: T Braden Smith (knee/ankle), RB Zack Moss (forearm). HOUSTON: DNP: LB Neville Hewitt (illness), S Jalen Pitre (chest), S Jimmie Ward (hip). LIMITED: OT Laremy Tunsil (knee), LB Blake Cashman (hamstring), WR John Metchie III (hamstring). FULL: S Grayland Arnold (hamstring), OT George Fant (shoulder), MLB Denzel Perryman (ankle/wrist), TE Dalton Schultz (thigh), WR Robert Woods (NIR-resting player), RB Dare Ogunbowale (hamstring).

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS at JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — KANSAS CITY: LIMITED: DE Chris Jones (NIR-resting player), TE Travis Kelce (knee), CB L'Jarius Sneed (knee). FULL: WR Richie James (knee), CB Nic Jones (hand), WR Kadarius Toney (knee), DE Tershawn Wharton (knee). JACKSONVILLE: DNP: S Antonio Johnson (hamstring), CB Gregory Junior (hamstring). LIMITED: OL Brandon Scherff (ankle), OL Luke Fortner (ankle), DL Tyler Lacy (hip).

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS at BUFFALO BILLS — LAS VEGAS: DNP: DE Chandler Jones (NIR-personal), WR Jakobi Meyers (concussion), G Jordan Merideth (calf). LIMITED: WR DeAndre Carter (knee), OT Jermaine Eluemunor (ankle). FULL: WR Davante Adams (foot), QB Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle), S Tre'von Moehrig (thumb). BUFFALO: FULL: C Mitch Morse (finger).

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS at TENNESSEE TITANS — LOS ANGELES CHARGERS: DNP: LB Joey Bosa (hamstring), RB Austin Ekeler (ankle), MLB Eric Kendricks (NIR-personal/hamstring). LIMITED: LB Daylan Henley (hamstring), LB Chris Rumph II (hamstring). TENNESSEE: DNP: S Amani Hooker (concussion), WR DeAndre Hopkins (ankle). LIMITED: CB Kristian Fulton (hamstring), DL Teair Tart (groin/knee). FULL: CB Tre Avery (hamstring), WR Treylon Burks (NIR-personal), OL Dillon Radunz (knee), RB Tyjae Spears (groin).

MIAMI DOLPHINS at NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — MIAMI: LIMITED: T Terron Armstead (back/knee/ankle), DB Elijah Campbell (knee), TE Julian Hill (ankle). FULL: RB De'Von Achane (shoulder), CB Xavien Howard (thumb), S Brandon Jones (knee), RB Raheem Mostert (knee), WR Jaylen Waddle (oblique), OL Connor Williams (knee). NEW ENGLAND: DNP: OT Trent Brown (concussion), OL Sidy Sow (concussion). LIMITED: C David Andrews (hamstring), WR Kayshon Boutte (hamstring), CB Jonathan Jones (knee), OL Mike Onwenu (ankle), WR DeVante Parker (knee), G Cole Strange (knee).

NEW YORK GIANTS at ARIZONA CARDINALS — NEW YORK GIANTS: DNP: WR Sterling Shepard (NIR-resting player). LIMITED: DB Deonte Banks (calf), LB Cam Brown (ankle), DB Cor'Dale Flott (hamstring), PK Graham Gano (right ankle), LB Azeez Ojulari (hamstring), DB Gervarrius Owens (hamstring), OL Matt Peart (elbow), WR Wan'Dale Robinson (knee), OL Andrew Thomas (hamstring), TE Darren Waller (NIR-resting player/hamstring). ARIZONA: DNP: DL L.J. Collier (biceps), LB Josh Woods (ankle). LIMITED: OL Kelvin Beachum (hand), RB James Conner (calf), DL Leki Fotu (shoulder).

NEW YORK JETS at DALLAS COWBOYS — NEW YORK JETS: LIMITED: OT Mekhi Becton (knee), OT Duane Brown (shoulder), RB Breece Hall (knee). DALLAS: DNP: WR Brandin Cooks (knee), OT Tyler Smith (hamstring). LIMITED: S Donovan Wilson (calf), G Zack Martin (groin). FULL: OT Tyron Smith (ankle).

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS at LOS ANGELES RAMS — SAN FRANCISCO: DNP: CB Samuel Womack (knee). LIMITED: LB Dre Greenlaw (groin). FULL: George Kittle (groin), WR Ray-Ray McCloud (wrist), T Trent Williams (NIR). LOS ANGELES RAMS: DNP: WR Puka Nacua (oblique). LIMITED: S Jason Taylor II (groin). FULL: G Joe Noteboom (ankle), CB Ahkello Witherspoon (hip).

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS at DETROIT LIONS — SEATTLE: DNP: LB Devin Bush (shoulder), OT Charles Cross (toe), DE Mike Morris (shoulder), LB Jordyn Brooks (NIR). LIMITED: S Jamal Adams (knee), LB Boye Mafe (knee). FULL: CB Devon Witherspoon (hamstring). DETROIT: DNP: OT Taylor Decker (ankle), DB Khalil Dorsey (illness), DB Emmanuel Moseley (knee/hamstring). FULL: C Frank Ragnwo (toe).

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS at DENVER BRONCOS — WASHINGTON: DNP: CB Jartavius Martin (concussion). LIMITED: WR Curtis Samuel (hip). FULL: DE Chase Young (neck), G Sam Cosmi (shoulder), WR Terry McLaurin (toe). DENVER: DNP: TE Greg Dulcich (hamstring), LB Frank Clark (hip). FULL: WR Jerry Jeudy (hamstring), DT D.J. Jones (knee), CB Riley Moss (abdomen).

CLEVELAND BROWNS at PITTSBURGH STEELERS — CLEVELAND: DNP: G Joel Bitonio (NIR), WR Amari Cooper (NIR), DE Myles Garrett (NIR), DE Shelby Harris (achilles), DT Maurice Hurst (hamstring), DT Siaki Ika (foot), DB Juan Thornhill (calf), MLB Anthony Walker (NIR). LIMITED: OT Jedrick Wills (foot). PITTSBURGH: DNP: WR Diontae Johnson (hamstring), RB Anthony McFarland Jr. (knee). LIMITED: OL Chukwuma Okorafor (concussion), OL James Daniels (ankle), TE Pat Freiermuth (chest), DT Larry Ogunjobi (foot).

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS at CAROLINA PANTHERS — NEW ORLEANS: LIMITED: DB J.T. Gray (shoulder), RB Kendre Miller (hamstring), OT Ryan Ramczyk (NIR-resting player), TE Jimmy Graham (NIR-resting player). TE Juwan Johnson (calf). CAROLINA: DNP: CB Jaycee Horn (hamstring). LIMITED: WR D.J. Clark (hamstring), OT Taylor Moton (biceps).

