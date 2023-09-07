NFL Injury Report

NEW YORK — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (OUT: Player will not play; DOUBTFUL: Player is unlikely to play; QUESTIONABLE: Player is not certain to play; DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):

ARIZONA CARDINALS vs. WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — ARIZONA: DNP: OL Kelvin Beachum (hand). LIMITED: WR Marquise Brown (hamstring), TE Zach Ertz (knee). FULL: LB Dennis Gardeck (knee). WASHINGTON: DNP: WR Dax Milne (groin). LIMITED: DE Chase Young (neck). FULL: WR Terry McLaurin (toe), CB Benjamin St-Juste (ankle).

CAROLINA PANTHERS vs. ATLANTA FALCONS — CAROLINA: DNP: WR D.J. Clark (hamstring), WR Adam Thielen (ankle). LIMITED: S Sam Franklin (knee), WR Terrace Marshall Jr. (back). FULL: DE DeShawn Williams (illness), WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette (ankle). ATLANTA: DNP: CB Jeff Okudah (foot). LIMITED: RB Cordarrelle Patterson (thigh). FULL: WR KhaDarel Hodge (ankle).

CINCINNATI BENGALS vs. CLEVELAND BROWNS — CINCINNATI: DNP: DE Joseph Ossai (ankle). FULL: WR Tyler Boyd (toe), QB Joe Burrow (calf), OT D'Ante Smith (shoulder). CLEVELAND: DNP: T Jack Conklin (NIR-resting player), S Juan Thronhill (calf). LIMITED: WR Marquise Goodwin (illness), CB Denzel Ward (concussion), DE Alex Wright (knee). FULL: G Joel Bitonio (NIR-resting player), WR Amari Cooper (NIR-resting player).

DALLAS COWBOYS vs. N.Y. GIANTS — DALLAS: DNP: G/T Tyler Smith (hamstring), S Donovan Wilson (calf). LIMITED: DE Sam Williams (foot), T Tyron Smith (ankle). FULL: CB Jourdan Lewis (foot). NEW YORK GIANTS: LIMITED: RB Gary Brightwell (knee), LB Cam Brown (ankle), TE Lawrence Cager (ankle), DL D.J. Davidson (knee), DB Cor'Dale Flott (hamstring), DB Gervarrius Owens (hamstring), WR Wan'Dale Robinson (knee).

GREEN BAY PACKERS vs. CHICAGO BEARS — GREEN BAY: DNP: T David Bakhtiari (NIR-resting player), WR Christian Watson (hamstring). LIMITED: WR Romeo Doubs (hamstring), LB Rashan Gary (knee). FULL: WR Dontayvion Wicks (hamstring), S Anthony Johnson Jr. (knee). CHICAGO: DNP: LB Dylan Cole (hamstring), OL Nate Davis (NIR-personal), TE Marcedes Lewis (NIR-resting player). FULL: DB Jaquan Brisker (groin), DB Eddie Jackson (ankle), DL DeMarcus Walker (calf).

HOUSTON TEXANS vs. BALTIMORE RAVENS — HOUSTON: DNP: LB Blake Cashman (hamstring), WR John Metchie III (hamstring), S Jimmie Ward (hip). LIMITED: LB Christian Harris (shoulder), RB Dare Ogunbowale (hamstring). BALTIMORE: DNP: CB Marlon Humphrey (foot). LIMITED: TE Mark Andrews (quadricep), WR Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle). FULL: T Ronnie Stanley (ankle).

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS vs. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — JACKSONVILLE: DNP: DB Antonio Johnson (hamstring). LIMITED: DE Tyler Lacy (hip). INIDANAPOLIS: LIMITED: RB Zack Moss (forearm). FULL: OLB Shaquille Leonard (concussion).

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS vs. DENVER BRONCOS — LAS VEGAS: DNP: DB Brandon Facyson (shin), DE Chandler Jones (NIR-personal). LIMITED: WR DeAndre Carter (knee). DENVER: LIMITED: WR Jerry Jeudy (hamstring), CB Riley Moss (abdomen). FULL: TE Greg Dulcich (NIR-personal), TE Chris Manhertz (chest).

LOS ANGELES RAMS vs. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — LOS ANGLES RAMS: No Data Reported. SEATTLE: No Data Reported.

MIAMI DOLPHINS vs. LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — MIAMI: DNP: T Terron Armstead (back/ankle/knee), DB Elijah Campbell (knee). LIMITED: CB Justin Bethel (knee), TE Julian Hill (ankle). FULL: RB Devon Achane (shoulder), RB Salvon Ahmed (back), DT Raekwon Davis (elbow), OL Liam Eichenburg (ribs), S Brandon Jones (knee), WR Jaylen Waddle (oblique), OL Connor Williams (knee). LOS ANGELES CHARGERS: DNP: LB Dalyan Hanley (hamstring), LB Chris Rumph II (hamstring).

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES vs. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — PHILADELPHIA: LIMITED: CB Mario Goodrich (illness). FULL: CB Josh Jobe (illness). NEW ENGLAND: DNP: CB Jack Jones (hamstring). LIMITED: OL Mike Onwenu (ankle), WR DeVante Parker (knee), G Cole Strange (knee).

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS vs. PITTSBURGH STEELERS — SAN FRANCISCO: DNP: S talanoa Hufanga (knee), CB Charvarius Ward (heel). LIMITED: LB Oren Burks (knee), FS Tashaun Gipson (back), TE George Kittle (groin), RB Jordan Mason (foot), WR Ray-Ray McCloud (wrist), K Jake Moody (right quad), DE Nick Bosa (rest). FULL: C Jon Feliciano (illness), DB George Odum (shoulder), QB Brock Purdy (right elbow), OT Trent Williams (rest). PITTSBURGH: DNP: DT Cameron Heyward (NIR-Stomach). LIMITED: DT Larry Ogunijobi (foot).

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS vs. MINNESOTA VIKINGS — TAMPA BAY: DNP: G Cody Mauch (back). LIMITED: DL Calijah Kancey (calf), OLB Anthony Nelson (hamstring). FULL: S Kaevon Merriweather (quadricep), RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn (NIR-personal), S Antoine Winfield Jr. (calf). MINNESOTA: FULL: LB Troy Dye (elbow), P Ryan Wright (ankle).

TENNESSEE TITANS vs. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — TENNESSEE: LIMITED: CB Tre Avery (hamstring), LB Harold Landry (abdomen), OT Dillon Radunz (knee), WR DeAndre Hopkins (NIR-resting player), TE Trevon Wesco (NIR-resting player). FULL: WR Treylon Burks (knee), LB Arden Key (calf), QB Will Levis (quadricep). NEW ORLEANS: DNP WR Tre'Quan Smith (groin), S J.T. Gray (shoulder), RB Kendre Miller (hamstring). FULL: CB Marshon Lattimore (knee), T Ryan Ramczyk (NIR-resting player), TE Jimmy Graham (NIR-resting player).

BUFFALO BILLS vs. N.Y. JETS — BUFFALO: LIMITED: S Micah Hyde (back). NEW YORK JETS: LIMITED: OT Mekhi Becton (knee), OT Duane Brown (shoulder), RB Breece Hall (knee).

