NFL Injury Report

NEW YORK — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (OUT: Player will not play; DOUBTFUL: Player is unlikely to play; QUESTIONABLE: Player is not certain to play; DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):

CAROLINA PANTHERS at CHICAGO BEARS — CAROLINA: OUT: LB Brian Burns (concussion/elbow), CB C.J. Henderson (concussion), WR Laviska Shenault Jr. (ankle), TE Stephan Sullivan (shoulder). DOUBTFUL: WR D.J. Clark (elbow). QUESTIONABLE: FS Xavier Woods (thigh), S Vonn Bell (quadriceps), LB Marquis Haynes (back). FULL: RB Raheem Blackshear (ankle), OT Ikem Ekwonu (ankle), LB Frankie Luvu (hip), TE Tommy Tremble (shoulder). CHICAGO: OUT: RB Khari Blasingame (concussion), OL Nate Davis (ankle), MLB Tremaine Edmunds (knee), DB Terell Smith (illness). DOUBTFUL: QB Justin Fields (right thumb). QUESTIONABLE: DB Josh Blackwell (hamstring), RB Khalil Herbert (ankle), WR Equanimeous St. Brown (hamstring). FULL: S Jaquan Brisker (concussion), TE Cole Kmet (knee), CB Tyrique Stevenson (ankle).

ATLANTA FALCONS at ARIZONA CARDINALS — ATLANTA: CB Dee Alford (ankle), DE Calais Campbell (NIR-resting player), S DeMarcco Hellams (hamstring), WR Mack Hollins (ankle), DT David Onyemata (NIR-resting player, ankle), RB Cordarrelle Patterson (NIR-resting player). LIMITED: S Richie Grant (neck), WR Drake London (groin). FULL: FB Keith Smith (concussion). ARIZONA: DNP: C Trystan Colon (calf), RB Emari Demercado (toe), G Will Hernandez (knee), OT D.J. Humphries (ankle), LB Cameron Thomas (illness), LB Zeke Turer (hamstring), CB Marco Wilson (knee). LIMITED: RB James Conner (knee), WR Michael Wilson (shoulder).

CLEVELAND BROWNS at BALTIMORE RAVENS — CLEVELAND: DNP: WR David Bell (knee), G Joel Bitonio (NIR-resting player) WR Amari Cooper (NIR-resting player), DE Myles Garrett (NIR-resting player), OT Dawand Jones (knee/shoulder), WR Marquise Goodwin (NIR-resting player), CB Greg Newsome II (groin), TE David Njoku (knee), RB Pierre Strong (hamstring). LIMITED: DE Ogbo Okoronkwo (groin), DE Alex Wright (knee). FULL: S Grant Delpit (shoulder), C Nick Harris (toe), QB Deshaun Watson (right shoulder). BALTIMORE: DNP: WR Odell Beckham Jr. (NIR-resting player/knee), DT Michael Pierce (illness). FULL: OT Morgan Moses (shoulder).

DETROIT LIONS at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — DETROIT: LIMITED: WR Donovan Peoples-Jones (ribs), G Halapoulivaati Vaitai (back). FULL: DB Khalil Dorsey (knee), G Jonah Jackson (ankle), RB David Montgomery (ribs), C Frank Ragnow (toe). LOS ANGELES CHARGERS: FULL: Justin Herbert (left finger).

GREEN BAY PACKERS at PITTSBURGH STEELERS — GREEN BAY: DNP: CB Jaire Alexander (shoulder), OT Yosh Nijman (back), G Jon Runyan (neck), LB Quay Walker (groin). LIMITED: NT Kenny Clark (shoulder), FS Rudy Ford (calf), G Elgton Jenkins (knee), RB Aaron Jones (hamstring). FULL: WR Chritian Watson (back). PITTSBURGH: DNP: Minkah Fitzpatrick (hamstring), DT Montravius Adams (ankle). LIMITED: OLB Elandon Roberts (knee), DT Cameron Heyword (groin).

HOUSTON TEXANS at CINCINNATI BENGALS — HOUSTON: DNP: DE Will Anderson Jr. (knee), FB Andrew Beck (ankle/elbow/shoulder), LB Blake Cashman (knee), K Ka'imi Fairbalrn (quadricep), LB Jake Hansen (hamstring/hand), TE Brevin Jordan (foot), CB Steven Nelson (back/neck), RB Dameon Pierce (ankle), OT Laremy Tunsil (knee), S Jimmie Ward (hamstring), WR Robert Woods (foot), WR Nico Collins (calf), LB Henry To'otoo (concussion), OT Tytus Howard (knee), LB Myjai Sanders (knee), OT Charlie Heck (back), LB Christian Harris (hand). LIMITED: DE Jonathan Greenard hand), OT George Fant (knee), CB Derek Stingley Jr. (hamstring). FULL: OT Josh Jones (hand), WR John Metchie III (ribs), DT Sheldon Rankins (knee). CINCINNATI: DNP: WR Ja'Marr Chase (back), DE Sam Hubbard (ankle), DT Josh Tupou (shoulder). LIMITED: CB Jalen Davis (ankle), LB Akeem Davis-Gaither (knee), WR Tee Higgins (hamstring). FULL: WR Charlie Jones (thumb), CB Cam Taylor-Britt (quadricep).

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS at NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — INDIANAPOLIS: (ESTIMATION) DNP: CB Julius Brents (quadricep), WR Josh Downs (knee), LB Zaire Franklin (knee), TE Andrew Ogletree (foot). LIMITED: CB Tony Brown (concussion). FULL: T Braden Smith (hip, wrist). NEW ENGLAND: DNP: OT (NIR-personal/ankle), DB J.C. Jackson (NIR-personal). LIMITED: DT Chrisitan Barmore (knee), LB Ja'Whaun Bentley (hamstring), CB Myles Bryant (chest), WR Demario Douglas (ankle), DB Jonathan Jones (knee), OT Vederlan Lowe (ankle), WR DeVante Parker (concussion), DE Deatrich Wise (shoulder).

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS at MINNESOTA VIKINGS — NEW ORLEANS: DNP: DE Isaiah Foskey (quadricep), RB Kendre Miller (ankle). LIMITED: TE Jimmy Graham (NIR-resting player), T Ryan Ramczyk (NIR-resting player). FULL: LB Demario Davis (knee), FB Adam Prentice (knee). MINNESOTA: DNP: QB Jaren Hall (concussion), DE Dean Lowry (groin), WR K.J. Osborn (concussion). LIMITED: LB Brian Asamoah (ankle), OT Christian Darrisaw (groin), TE T.J. Hockenson (ribs), WR Justin Jefferson (hamstring), TE Johnny Mundt (knee). FULL: WR Jalen Nailor (hamstring), G Chris Reed (foot).

NEW YORK GIANTS at DALLAS COWBOYS — NEW YORK GIANTS: DNP: OL Sean Harlow (NIR-personal), DB Adoree Jackson (concussion/neck), RB Deon Jackson (concussion), DL Dexter Lawrence (NIR-resting player), OL Evan Neal (ankle). LIMITED: WR Parris Campbell (hamstring), RB Jashaun Corbin (hamstring), OL Azeez Ojulari (ankle), OL Andrew Thomas (hamstring). FULL: DB Dane Belton (back), OL Justin Pugh (ankle). DALLAS: DNP: T Tyron Smith (illness), WR KaVontae Turpin (shoulder). LIMITED: LB Markquese Bell (calf), DT Osa Odighizuwo (hamstring). FULL: C Tyler Biadasz (ankle), S Jayron Kearse (toe).

NEW YORK JETS at LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — NEW YORK JETS: DNP: LB Chazz Suratt (ankle), OT Billy Turner (finger). LIMITED: OT Mekhi Becton (knee), OT Billy Turner (finger), WR Allen Lazard (knee), TE Jeremy Ruckert (shoulder), LB Quincy Williams (knee). FULL: OT Duane Brown (hip). LAS VEGAS: DNP: LB Divine Deablo (ankle), FB Jakob Johnson (concussion), T Koltom Miller (shoulder), CB Marcus Peters (knee). LIMITED: DE Maxx Crosby (knee), CB Nate Hobbs (ankle), TE Austin Hooper (calf), T Thayer Munford Jr. (neck), G Greg Van Roten (biceps/back). FULL: LB Luke Masterson (concussion), LB Robert Spillane (hand).

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS at JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — SAN FRANCISCO: DNP: G Aaron Banks (toe), WR Ray-Ray McCloud (illness), T Trent Williams (ankle). LIMITED: DE Drake Johnson (knee). FULL: DE Robert Beal Jr. (hamstring), LB Dre Greenlaw (shoulder), CB Darrell Luter Jr. (knee), WR Deebo Samuel (shoulder), CB Samuel Womack (knee). JACKSONVILLE: DNP: LB: Yasir Abdullah (illness). LIMITED: CB Tyson Campbell (hamstring), FS Andre Cisco (hamstring), G Ezra Cleveland (toe), WR Zay Jones (knee), S Daniel Thomas (hamstring). FULL: CB Gregory Junior (hamstring).

TENNESSEE TITANS at TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — TENNESSEE: DNP: LB Azeez Al-Shaair (ankle), G Daniel Brunskill (snkle), WR Treylon Burks (concussion), CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (thumb), OT Nicholas Petit-Frere (shoulder). LIMITED: DT Denico Autry (NIR-resting player), LB Jack Gibbens (shoulder), Chris Hubbard (concussion), CB Anthony KEndall (hamstring), QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle). FULL: DB Mike Brown (ankle), QB Will Levis (foot), CB Roger McCreary (hamstring). TAMPA BAY: DNP: CB Carlton Davis (toe), DB Jamel Dean (concussion), DB Josh Hayes (concussion), WR Deven Thompkins (NIR-personal). LIMITED: G Matt Feller (knee), OT Luke Goedeke (foot), DE Logan Hall (groin), WR Trey Palmer (neck), DT Vita Vea (groin).

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS at SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — WASHINGTON: DNP: DT Jonathan Allen (NIR-resting player), WR Jahan Dotson (NIR-personal), CB Kendall Fuller (NIR-resting player). LIMITED: WR Curtis Samuel (toe). FULL: CB Emmanuel Forbes (Achilles). SEATTLE: DNP: RB DeeJay Dallas (shoulder), TE Colby Parkinson (biceps), WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba (hip), RB Kenneth Walker III (chest), S Jamal Adams (NIR-rest/knee), LB Jordyn Brooks (hamstring), NT Jarran Reed (tooth). LIMITED: G Anthony Bradford (knee), WR Tyler Lockett (hamstring), CB Tre Brown (toe), WR Dareke Young (groin), T Charles Cross (ankle). FULL: TE Noah Fant (wrist), LB Derick Hall (shoulder), RB Kenny McIntosh (knee).

