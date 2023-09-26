NFL Injury Report

NEW YORK — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (OUT: Player will not play; DOUBTFUL: Player is unlikely to play; QUESTIONABLE: Player is not certain to play; DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):

DETROIT LIONS at GREEN BAY PACKERS — DETROIT: DNP: FB Jason Cabinda (knee), T Matt Nelson (ankle), G Halapoulivaati Vaitai (knee). LIMITED: T Taylor Decker (ankle), G Jonah Jackson (thigh), S Kerby Joseph (hip), RB David Montgomery (thigh), CB Emmanuel Moseley (knee, hamstring). FULL: C Frank Ragnow (NIR-resting player/toe). GREEN BAY: DNP: S Zayne Anderson (hamstring), T David Bakhtiari (NIR-resting player, knee), LB De'Vondre Campbell (ankle), G Elgton Jenkins (knee). LIMITED: CB Jaire Alexander (back), LB Rashan Gary (knee), RB Aaron Jones (hamstring), T Zach Tom (knee), CB Carrington Valentine (biceps), WR Christian Watson (hamstring).