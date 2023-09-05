NFL Injury Report

NEW YORK — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (OUT: Player will not play; DOUBTFUL: Player is unlikely to play; QUESTIONABLE: Player is not certain to play; DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):

DETROIT LIONS vs. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — DETROIT: DNP: C Frank Ragnow (toe, NIR-resting player). LIMITED: CB Emmanuel Moseley (knee). FULL: DT Isaiah Buggs (illness), S Ifeatu Melifonwu (hamstring). KANSAS CITY: LIMITED: TE Travis Kelce (knee), CB L'Jarius Sneed (knee), WR Kadarius Toney (knee). FULL: G Nick Allegretti (pectoral), WR Richie James (knee), CB Nic Jones (hand), DE B.J. Thompson (hamstring), DT Tershawn Wharton (knee).

