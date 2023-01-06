NFL Injury Report

NEW YORK — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (OUT: Player will not play; DOUBTFUL: Player is unlikely to play; QUESTIONABLE: Player is not certain to play; DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS at LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — KANSAS CITY: OUT: WR Skyy Moore (hand). QUESTIONABLE: CB L'Jarius Sneed (hip), G Joe Thuney (ankle), K Harrison Butker (back), WR Mecole Hardman (pelvis). FULL: MLB Nick Bolton (rib). LAS VEGAS: OUT: LB Darien Butler (concussion). QUESTIONABLE: RB Josh Jacobs (hip/oblique/NIR-personal). FULL: WR Davante Adams (illness), LB Curtis Bolton (concussion), P A.J. Cole (illness), QB Jarrett Stidham (right elbow), RB Zamir White (ankle), CB Tyler Hall (foot).

TENNESSEE TITANS at JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — TENNESSEE: OUT: CB Davontae Harris (hamstring). QUESTIONABLE: OLB Dyland Cole (ankle), CB Kristian Fulton (groin), S Amani Hooker (knee), OT Nicholas Petit-Frere (ankle), WR Treylon Burks (groin). LIMITED: DE Jeffery Simmons (ankle). FULL: DE Denico Autry (biceps), RB Derrick Henry (hip), DB Josh Thompson (concussion). JACKSONVILLE: QUESTIONABLE: QB Trevor Lawrence (toe), DB Andrew Wingard (shoulder), OLB Travon Walker (ankle), LS Ross Matiscik (back), G Brandon Scherff (abdomen/ankle), DE Foley Fatukasi (ankle), S Rayshawn Jenkins (shoulder).

ARIZONA CARDINALS at SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — ARIZONA: DNP: DE Zach Allen (hand), WR Robbie Anderson (back), DB Chris Banjo (concussion), ILB Zaven Collins (calf), RB James Conner (knee/shin), CB Antonio Hamilton (hip), WR DeAndre Hopkins (knee), DE Jonathan Ledbetter (knee), QB Colt McCoy (conucssion). LIMITED: T Kelvin Beachum (knee/ankle), NT Leki Fotu (shoulder), CB Josh Jackson (hamstring), C Billy Price (knee), ILB Tanner Vallejo (knee/wrist), CB Marco Wilson (neck), DE J.J. Watt (groin). FULL: ILB Isaiah Simmons (ankle), WR Marquise Brown (wrist). SAN FRANCISCO: DNP: G Aaron Banks (ankle/knee), QB Jimmy Garoppolo (foot), OLB Dre Greenlaw (back), DT Javon Kinlaw (knee), RB Christian McCaffrey (ankle/knee), CB Ambry Thomas (ankle). LIMITED: DT Kevin Givens (knee), OT Trent Williams (nir-rest), DT Arik Armstead (foot/ankle), QB Brock Purdy (oblique/rib), WR Deebo Samuel (ankle/knee). FULL: DE Nick Bosa (nir-rest).

BALTIMORE RAVENS at CINCINNATI BENGALS — BALTIMORE: DNP: WR DeSean Jackson (illness), QB Lamar Jackson (knee). LIMITED: QB Tyler Huntley (shoulder/right wrist). CB Marcus Peters (calf). FULL: DE Calais Campbell (NIR-resting player/knee), CB Kevon Seymour (finger), T Ronnie Stanley (NIR-resting player). CINCINNATI: LIMITED: CB Eli Apple (neck). FULL: DE Sam Hubbard (calf).

CAROLINA PANTHERS at NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — CAROLINA: DNP: DT Matthew Ioannidis (back). LIMITED: TE Stephen Sullivan (elbow), LB Chandler Wooten (ankle), LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe (hamstring). FULL: DE Brain Burns (ankle). NEW ORLEANS: DNP: CB Paulson Adebo (hamstring), G Peat Andrus (ankle). LIMITED: S Justin Evans (shoulder), TE Taysom Hill (back), OT James Hurst (foot), TE Juwan Johnson (quadricep), S Marcus Maye (shoulder), LB Ty Summers (oblique), OT Ryan Ramczyk (NIR-resting player/hip). FULL: LB Chase Hansen (knee).

CLEVELAND BROWNS at PITTSBURGS STEELERS — CLEVELAND: DNP: OT Jack Conklin (ankle), DE Myles Garrett (NIR-resting player), CB Denzel Ward (shoulder), C Ethan Pocic (illness), DE Isaiah Thomas (foot). LIMITED: WR Amari Cooper (NIR-resting player/hip), RB D'Ernest Johnson (shoulder). PITTSBURGH: DNP: CB Arthur Maulet (illness), FB Minkah Fitzpatrick (ankle), ILB Myles Jack (groin), NT Cameron Heyward (NIR-resting player), DT Larry Ogunjobi (toe). FULL: WR Diontae Johnson (hip), RB Najee Harris (NIR-resting player), CB James Pierre (concussion), G Kevin Dotson (shoulder).

DALLAS COWBOYS at WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — DALLAS: DNP: C Tyler Biadasz (ankle). LIMITED: DE DeMarcus Lawrence (foot), LB Leighton Vander Esch (neck). FULL: CB Kelvin Joseph (tooth), RB Tony Pollard (thigh). WASHINGTON: DNP: DT Jonathan Allen (knee), G Saahdiq Charles (concussion), S Kamren Curl (ankle), LB Jamin Davis (knee), RB Antonio Gibson (knee/foot), OT Cornelius Lucas (ankle), G Andrew Norwell (hip), RB Brian Robinson (knee), DE James Smith-Williams (concussion), CB Benjamin St-Juste (ankle). FULL: DE Montez Sweat (illness).

DETROIT LIONS at GREEN BAY PACKERS — DETROIT: DNP: OT Kayode Awosika (ankle), DT Michael Grockers (ankle), C Frank Ragnow (foot). LIMITED: G Evan Brown (ankle), FB Jason Cabinda (knee), S DeShon Elliot (shoulder). FULL: RB Justin Jackson (hip). GREEN BAY: DNP: TE Josiah Deguara (calf), TE Marcedes Lewis (NIR-resting player). LIMITED: OT David Bakhtiari (knee/abdomen), OT Elgton Jenkins (knee), RB Aaron Jones (knee/ankle), OT Yosh Nijman (shoulder), DB Keisean Nixon (groin), WR Christian Watson (hip). FULL: LB Krys Barnes (hand), S Rudy Ford (wrist/knee), QB Aaron Rodgers (right thumb/knee).

HOUSTON TEXANS at INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — HOUSTON: DNP: C Jimmy Morrissey (concussion), CB Steven Nelson (illness), DE Obgo Okoronkwo (illness). LIMITED: WR Phillip Dorsett (hamstring), TE O.J. Howard (hip). FULL: TE Teagan Quitoriano (thigh). INDIANAPOLIS: DNP: C/G Jimmy Morrissey (concussion), CB Steve Nelson (illness), DE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo (illness). LIMITED: WR PhillipDorsett (hamstring), TE O.J. Howard (hip). FULL: TE Teagan Quitoriano.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS at DENVER BRONCOS — LOS ANGELES CHARGERS: LIMITED: RB Zander Horvath (ankle), OT Trey Pipkins (knee). FULL: CB Bryce Callahan (groin), QB Justin Herbert (left shoulder), S Derwin James (concussion), LB Amen Ogbongbeiga (ankle), LB Troy Reeder (back), OT Jamaree Salyer (shoulder). DENVER: DNP: OT Calvin Anderson (ankle), WR Kendall Hinton (chest/foot), NT D.J. Jones (knee), TE Eric Saubert (knee), TE Eric Tomlinson (ankle). LIMITED: CB Damarri Mathis (concussion), G Quinn Meinerz (foot), NT Mike Purcell (elbow/ankle), FS K'Waun Williams (knee), TE Andrew Beck (elbow), WR Jerry Jeudy (ankle). FULL: S Kareem Jackson (NIR-resting player), OLB Baron Browning (back), LB Nik Bonitto (elbow).

LOS ANGELES RAMS at SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — LOS ANGELES RAMS: DNP: C Brian Allen (calf), DT Aaron Donald (ankle), DT Greg Gaines (shoulder), WR Ben Skowronek (calf). LIMITED: DB Nick Scott (shoulder). FULL: TE Yler Higbee (nir-rest), DB Jalen Ramsey (nir-rest), LB Bobby Wagner (nir-rest). SEATTLE: DNP: G Phil Haynes (ankle), RB Travis Homer (ankle), WR Tyler Lockett (shin), RB DeeJay Dallas (ankle), RB Kenneth Walker III (ankle/illness), OLB Ochenna Nwosu (foot), S Ryan Neal (knee), NT Al Woods (achilles/nir-rest), G Gabe Jackson (knee/nir-rest), WR DK Metcalf (knee/nir-rest). LIMITED: G Damien Lewis (ankle), OT Abraham Lucas (knee), TE Noah Fant (knee). FULL: C Austin Blythe (hamstring), Quinton Jefferson (illness), DE Poona Ford (calf), OLB Bruce Irvin (heel).

MINNESOTA VIKINGS at CHICAGO BEARS — MINNESOTA: DNP: C Garrett Bradbury (back), DL James Lynch (shoulder). LIMITED: LB Brian Asamoah (knee). FULL: S Josh Metelllus (thigh). CHICAGO: DNP: Justin Fields (hip), LS Patrick Scales (neck), LB Sterling Weatherford (illness), DT Angelo Blackson (illness). LIMITED: CB Kyler Gordon (groin). FULL: S Aquan Brisker (NIR-personal), G Ja'Tyre Carter (back), WR Dante Pettis (head), TE Trevon Wesco (ankle).

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS at BUFFALO BILLS — NEW ENGLAND: DNP: DL Davon Godchaux (illness). LIMITED: DB Bryant Myles (shoulder), CB Jonathan Jones (chest), DB Marcus Jones (concussion), WR Jakobi Meyers (shoulder), CB Jalen Mills (groin), WR DeVante Parker (concussion), DB Brenden Schooler (hip), TE Jonnu Smith (concussion). BUFFALO: DNP: S Jordan Poyer (knee), G Rodger Saffold (NIR-resting player). LIMITED: QB Josh Allen (ankle/right elbow), LB Tyrel Dodson (knee), CB Taron Johnson (concussion), TE Dawson Knox (hip), LB Matt Milano (knee), DT Jordan Phillips (shoulder). FULL: CB Cam Lewis (forearm).

NEW YORK GIANTS at PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — NEW YORK GIANTS: DNP: LB Azeez Ojulari (ankle), DL Leonard Williams (neck). LIMITED: OL Jon Feliciano (back), DB Adoree Jackson (knee). FULL: DL Dexter Lawrence (NIR-resting player), DB Xavier McKinney (fingers). PHILADELPHIA: DNP: T Lane Johnson (groin), CB Avonte Maddox (toe), DE Josh Sweat (neck). LIMITED: LB Shaun Bradley (wrist), QB Jalen Hurts (right shoulder), RB Miles Sanders (knee), DE Janarius Robinson (ankle), CB aes Bradberry (NIR-resting player), WR A.J. Brown (NIR-resting player), DT Fletcher Cox (NIR-resting player), G Landon Dickerson (NIR-resting player), DE Brandon Graham (NIR-resting player), C Jason Kelce (NIR-resting player), G Isaac Seumalo (NIR-resting player), CB Darius Slay (NIR-resting player). FULL: CB Zech McPhearson (illness).

NEW YORK JETS at MIAMI DOLPHINS — NEW YORK JETS: DNP: T Duane Brown (shoulder), G Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (knee), CB Brandon Echols (quadricep), T George Fant (knee), S Lamarcus Joyner (hip). LIMITED: G Nate Herbig (calf), QB Mike White (rib), S Jordan Whitehead (hamstring). FULL: DE Vinny Curry (biceps), LB C.J. Mosley (shoulder). MIAMI: DNP: T Terron Armstead (toe/pectoral/knee/hip), T Eric Fisher (calf), T Kendall Lamm (ankle), QB Tua Tagovailoa (concussion), WR Cedrick Wilson Jr. (hip). LIMITED: QB Teddy Bridgewater (knee/right finger), LB Bradley Chubb (ankle/hand), CB Xavien Howard (knee), FB Alec Ingold (thumb), RB Raheem Mostert (NIR-resting player), S Eric Rowe (quadricep), WR Jaylen Waddle (shoulder). FULL: S Jevon Holland (shoulder), CB Kader Kohou (thumb), LB Jaelan Phillips (toe).

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS at ATLANTA FALCONS — TAMPA BAY: DNP: CB Carlton Davis (shoulder), WR Julio Jones (knee/illness), DB Logan Ryan (knee), OT Donovan Smith (foot), NT Vita Veta (calf), QB Tom Brady (NIR-resting player). LIMITED: CB Jamel Dean (toe), FS Mike Edwards (hamstring/hip), LB Carl Nassib (pectoral), OT Tristan Wirfs (ankle). ATLANTA: LIMITED: TE Feleipe Franks (concussion), G Elijah Wilkinson (calf). FULL: RB Avery Williams (foot).