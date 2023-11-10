NFL Injury Report

NEW YORK — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (OUT: Player will not play; DOUBTFUL: Player is unlikely to play; QUESTIONABLE: Player is not certain to play; DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):

ATLANTA FALCONS at ARIZONA CARDINALS — ATLANTA: OUT: DB Dee Alford (ankle), WR Mack Hollins (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: DT David Onyemata (ankle). DNP: TE Kyle Pitts (NIR-personal). FULL: S Richie Grant (neck), WR Drake London (groin). ARIZONA: OUT: C Trystan Colon (calf), RB Emari Demercado (toe). QUESTIONABLE: G Will Hernandez (knee), OT D.J. Humphries (ankle), LB Zeke Turner (hamstring), RB James Conner (knee), WR Michael Wilson (shoulder), TE Geoff Swaim (back), G Carter O'Donnell (ankle). FULL: LB Cameron Thomas (illness), CB Marco Wilson (knee).

CLEVELAND BROWNS at BALTIMORE RAVENS — CLEVELAND: OUT: WR David Bell (knee), WR Marquise Goodwin (concussion), OT Dawand Jonew (knee/shoulder). QUESTIONABLE: CB Greg Newsome II (groin), RB Pierre Strong (hamstring). LIMITED: DE Alex Wright (knee). FULL: WR Amari Cooper (NIR-resting player/ankle), S Grant Delpit (shoulder), C Nick Harris (toe), TE David Njoku (knee), DE Ogbo Okoronkwo (groin), QB Deshaun Watson (right shoulder). BALTIMORE: QUESTIONABLE: CB Jalyn Armour-Davis (illness), CB Marlon Humphrey (hamstring), RB Keaton Mitchell (hamstring), OT Morgan Moses (shoulder). FULL: WR Rashod Bateman (back), WR Odell Beckham Jr. (NIR-resting player/knee), DT Michael Pierce (illness), FS Marcus Williams (hamstring).

DETROIT LIONS at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — DETROIT: OUT: G Halapoulivaati Vaitai (back). DOUBTFUL: DT Levi Onwuzurike (hip). QUESTIONABLE: WR Donovan Peoples-Jones (ribs), OT Dan Skipper (ribs). FULL: DB Khalil Dorsey (knee), G Jonah Jackson (ankle), RB David Montgomery (ribs), C Frank Ragnow (toe). LOS ANGELES CHARGERS: DNP: CB Michael Davis. FULL: LB Joey Bosa (illness), QB Justin Herbert (left finger).

GREEN BAY PACKERS at PITTSBURGH STEELERS — GREEN BAY: DOUBTFUL: CB Jaire Alexander (shoulder), LB Quay Walker (groin). QUESTIONABLE: NT Kenny Clark (shoulder), FS Rudy Ford (calf), OT Yosh Nijman (back), G Jon Runyan (neck), C Josh Myers (knee). LIMITED: G Elgton Jenkins (knee), RB Aaron Jones (hamstring). FULL: WR Christian Watson (back). PITTSBURGH: OUT: FS Minkah Fitzpatrick (hamstring), DT Montravius Adams (ankle). LIMITED: DT Cameron Heyward (groin), LB Nick Herbig (calf). FULL: OLB Elandon Roberts (knee).

HOUSTON TEXANS at CINCINNATI BENGALS — HOUSTON: OUT: FB Andrew Beck (ankle/elbow/shoulder), LB Jake Hansen (hamstring/hand), TE Brevin Jordan (foot), RB Dameon Pierce (ankle), S Jimmie Ward (hamstring), WR Nico Collins (calf), LB Henry To'oTo'o (concussion). QUESTIONABLE: CB Steven Nelson (back/neck), WR Robert Woods (foot), DE Jerry Hughes (back). FULL: DE Will Anderson Jr. (knee), LB Blake Cashman (knee), OT Laremy Tunsil (knee), DE Jonathan Greenard (hand), OT George Fant (knee), LB Myjai Sanders (knee), CB Derek Stingley Jr. (knee), OT Charlie Heck (back), LB Christian Harris (hand), OT Josh Jones (hand), WR John Metchie III (ribs), DT Sheldon Rankins (knee). CINCINNATI: OUT: DE Sam Hubbard (ankle), WR Tee Higgins (hamstring). DOUBTFUL: DT Josh Tupou (shoulder). QUESTIONABLE: WR Ja'Marr Chase (back), WR Charlie Jones (thumb). LIMITED: LB Akeem Davis-Gaither (knee). FULL: CB Jalen Davis (ankle), CB Cam Taylor-Britt (quadricep).

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS at NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — INDIANAPOLIS: OUT: CB Julius Brents (quadricep), TE Andrew Ogletree (foot). QUESTIONABLE: WR Josh Downs (knee), OLB Zaire Franklin (knee), WR Alec Pierce (ankle). FULL: DB Tony Brown (concussion), OT Braden Smith (hip/wrist). NEW ENGLAND: OUT: OT Trent Brown (NIR-personal/ankle), DB J.C. Jackson (NIR-personal), WR DeVante Parker (concussion). QUESTIONABLE: DT Christian Barmore (knee), LB Ja'Whaun Bentley (hamstring), CB Myles Bryant (chest), WR Demario Douglas (ankle), DB Jonathan Jones (knee), OT Vederian Lowe (ankle), DE Deatrich Wise (shoulder), CB Jack Jones (knee), WR Matthew Slater (ankle).

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS at MINNESOTA VIKINGS — NEW ORLEANS: OUT: RB Kendre Miller (ankle), DE Isaiah Foskey (quadricep). QUESTIONABLE: FB Adam Prentice (knee). LIMITED: OT Ryan Ramczyk (NIR-resting player). FULL: LB Ty Summers (hamstring), OLB Demario Davis (knee). MINNESOTA: OUT: QB Jaren Hall (concussion). DOUBTFUL: DE Dean Lowry (groin). QUESTIONABLE: WR K.J. Osborn (concussion), LB Brian Asamoah (ankle), TE T.J. Hockenson (ribs), WR Justin Jefferson (hamstring), G Chris Reed (foot). FULL: OT Christian Darrisaw (groin), TE Johnny Mundt (knee), WR Jalen Nailor (hamstring).

NEW YORK GIANTS at DALLAS COWBOYS — NEW YORK GIANTS: OUT: DB Adoree Jackson (concussion/neck), RB Deon Jackson (concussion), OL Evan Neal (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: WR Parris Campbell (hamstring), RB Jahaun Corbin (hamstring), OL Mark Glowinski (NIR-personal), LB Azeez Ojulari (ankle). FULL: DB Dane Belton (back), OL Sean Harlow (NIR-personal), DL Dexter Lawrence (NIR-resting player), OL Justin Pugh (ankle), OL Andrew Thomas (hamstring). DALLAS: QUESTIONABLE: WR KaVontae Turpin (shoulder). LIMITED: LB Marquise Bell (calf). FULL: C Tyler Biadasz (ankle), S Jayron Kearse (toe), DT Osa Odighizuwa (hamstring), T Tyron Smith (illness).

NEW YORK JETS at LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — NEW YORK JETS: T Duane Brown (hip), LB Chazz Surratt (ankle), T Billy Turner (finger). QUESTIONABLE: DE Will McDonald (ankle). FULL: T Mekhi Becton (knee), T Duane Brown (hip), WR Allen Lazard (knee), TE Jeremy Ruckert (shoulder), LB Quincy Williams (knee). LAS VEGAS: DOUBTFUL: OT Kolton Miller (shoulder). QUESTIONABLE: FB Jakob Johnson (concussion), CB Marcus Peters (knee). LIMITED: DE Maxx Crosby (knee), LB Divine Deablo (ankle), CB Nate Hobbs (ankle), G Greg Van Roten (biceps/back), QB Brian Hoyer (knee). FULL: TE Austin Hooper (calf), LB Luke Masterson (concussion), OT Thayer Munford Jr. (neck), LB Robert Spillane (hand).

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS at JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — SAN FRANCISCO: OUT: G Aaron Baks (toe), DE Drake Jackson (knee). QUESTIONABLE: OT Trent Williams (ankle), DE Robert Beal Jr. (hamstring), CB Darrell Luter Jr. (knee), CB Samuel Womack (knee), LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (ankle), NT Javon Hargrave (knee). FULL: WR Ray-Ray McCloud (illness), WR Deebo Samuel (shoulder). JACKSONVILLE: OUT: WR Zay Jones (knee). QUESTIONABLE: CB Tyson Campbell (hamstring), FS Adre Cisco (hamstring), G Ezra Cleveland (toe), S Daniel Thomas (hamstring). FULL: LB Yasir Abdullah (illness), CB Gregory Junior (hamstring).

TENNESSEE TITANS at TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — TENNESSEE: OUT: S Mike Brown (ankle), G Daniel Brunskill (ankle), WR Treylon Burks (concussion), CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (thumb), T Nicholas Petit-Frere (shoulder). QUESTIONABLE: CB Anthony Kendall (hamstring), QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle). DNP: G Daniel Brunskill (ankle), WR Treylon Burks (concussion), CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (thumb), T Nicholas Petit-Frere (shoulder). FULL: LB Azeez Al-Shaair (ankle), DE Denico Autry (not injury related - resting player), S Mike Brown (ankle), LB Jack Gibbens (shoulder), LB Luke Gifford (shoulder), RB Derrick Henry (not injury related - resting player), WR DeAndre Hopkins (not injury related - resting player), T Christopher Hubbard (concussion), QB Will Levis (foot), CB Roger McCreary (hamstring). TAMPA BAY: OUT: CB Josh Hayes (concussion). DOUBTFUL: G Matt Feiler (knee). QUESTIONABLE: CB Carlton Davis (toe), CB Jamel Dean (concussion), DE Logan Hall (groin), DE Calijah Kancey (quadricep), WR Trey Palmer (neck, illness). DNP: LB Lavonte David (NIR-resting player), WR Mike Evans (NIR-resting player). FULL: CB Jamel Dean (concussion), T Luke Goedeke (foot), DE Logan Hall (groin), WR Trey Palmer (neck/illness), WR Deven Thompkins (NIR-personal), DT Vita Vea (groin).

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS at SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — WASHINGTON: QUESTIONABLE: WR Curtis Samuel (toe). FULL: CB Emmanuel Forbes (Achilles). SEATTLE: OUT: G Anthony Bradford (NIR-personal/knee). QUESTIONABLE: LB Jordyn Brooks (hamstring), RB DeeJay Dallas (shoulder), RB Kenny McIntosh (knee), TE Colby Parkinson (biceps). FULL: WR Jamal Adams (knee), LB Jordyn Brooks (hamstring), CB Tre Brown (toe), T Charles Cross (ankle), TE Noah Fant (wrist), LB Derick Hall (shoulder), WR Tyler Lockett (hamstring), WR DK Metcalf (hip), TE Colby Parkinson (biceps), DT Jarran Reed (tooth), WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba (hip), RB Kenneth Walker (chest), WR Dareke Young (groin).

DENVER BRONCOS at BUFFALO BILLS — DENVER: DNP: CB Christian Benford (hamstring), S Micah Hyde (neck). LIMITED: LB Terrel Bernard (concussion), WR Stefon Diggs (back). FULL: LB Baron Browning (wrist), G Ben Powers (ankle). BUFFALO: DNP: CB Christian Benford (hamstring), S Micah Hyde (neck). LIMITED: LB Terrel Bernard (concussion), WR Stefon Diggs (back). FULL: QB Josh Allen (right shoulder), DE Leonard Floyd (illness), LB A.J. Klein (back), S Jordan Poyer (shin), LB Baylon Spector (hamstring).

