NFL Injury Report

NEW YORK — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (OUT: Player will not play; DOUBTFUL: Player is unlikely to play; QUESTIONABLE: Player is not certain to play; DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):

DETROIT LIONS at GREEN BAY PACKERS — DETROIT: OUT: FB Jason Cabinda (knee), OT Matt Nelson (ankle), G Halapoulivaati Vaitai (knee). QUESTIONABLE: OT Taylor Decker (ankle), G Jonah Jackson (thigh), FS Kerby Joseph (hip), RB David Montgomery (thigh), DB Emmanuel Moseley (knee/hamstring). FULL: C Frank Ragnow (NIR-resting player/toe). GREEN BAY: OUT: S Zayne Anderson (hamstring), OT David Bakhtiari (NIR-resting player/knee), OLB De'Vondre Campbell (ankle), G Elgton Jenkins (knee). QUESTIONABLE: CB Jaire Alexander (back), RB Aaron Jones (hamstring), OT Zach Tom (knee), DB Carringon Valentine (biceps), WR Christian Watson (hamstring). LIMITED: LB Rashan Gary (knee).

ARIZONA CARDINALS at SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — ARIZONA: No Data Reported. SAN FRANCISCO: No Data Reported.

ATALANTA FALCONS at JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — ATLANTA: DNP: DE Calais Campbell (NIR-resting player). LIMITED: WR Josh Ali (ankle), RB Cordarrelle Patterson (thigh). JACKSONVILLE: DNP: WR Zay Jones (knee), LB Devin Lloyd (thumb). LIMITED: LB Josh Allen (shoulder), DT Folorunso Fatukasi (shoulder), T Anton Harrison (ankle), S Antonio Johnson (hamstring), S Andrew Wingard (shoulder).

BALTIMORE RAVENS at CLEVELAND BROWNS — BALTIMORE: DNP: WR Rashod Bateman (hamstring), WR Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle), S Kyle Hamilton (back), RB Justice Hill (foot), CB Marlon Humphrey (foot), OLB David Ojabo (ankle/knee), OLB Odafe Oweh (ankle). LIMITED: T Ronnie Stanley (knee), S Marcus Williams (pectoral). FULL: RB Guss Edwards (concussion). CLEVELAND: DNP: G Joel Bitoio (NIR-resting player/ankle), WR Amari Cooper (NIR-resting player), DE Myle Garrett (NIR-resting player), RB Kareem Hunt (ribs/groin), DE Za'Darius Smith (NIR-resting player). LIMITED: RB Jerome Ford (shoulder), T James Hudson (ankle), CB Greg Newsome (elbow), QB Deshaun Watson (right shoulder).

CINCINNATI BENGALS at TENNESSEE TITANS — CINCINNATI: DNP: TE Irv Smith (hamstring), WR Charlie Jones (thumb). FULL: QB Joe Burrow (calf). TENNESSEE: DNP: LB Luke Gilford (hamstring), CB Elijah Molden (hamstring), G Peter Skoronski (abdomen), DT Teair Tart (knee). LIMITED: WR Treylon Burks (knee), LB Harold Landry (hamstring), TE Josh Whyle (illness).

DENVER BRONCOS at CHICAGO BEARS — DENVER: DNP: OLB Frank Clark (hip), ILB Jesey Jewell (hip), DT Mike Purcell (ribs). LIMITED: WR Jerry Jeudy (knee), S Justin Simmons (hip). CHICAGO: DNP: DB Josh Blackwell (hamstring), DB Eddie Jackson (foot), CB Jaylon Johnson (hamstring). FULL: CB Tyrique Stevenson (illness).

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS at NEW YORK JETS — KANSAS CITY: DNP: TE Noah Gray (illness), LB Nick Bolton (ankle). LIMITED: DE Chris Jones (groin), WR Kadarius Toney (toe). FULL: S Mike Edwards (bicep), QB Patrick Mahomes (ankle), FS Bryan Cook (elbow), LB Willie Gay Jr. (quadricep), CB Nic Jones (hand), RB Isiah Pacheco (abdomen), OT Donovan Smith (rib), CB L'Jarius Sneed (knee), CB Jaylen Watson (shoulder), WR Justin Watson (ankle). NEW YORK JETS: DNP: DB Tony Adams (hamstring), G Wes Schweitzer (concussion). LIMITED: OT Mekhi Becton (knee), RB Breece Hall (knee). FULL: DE Micheal Clemons (elbow), K Greg Zuerlein (right groin).

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — LAS VEGAS: DNP: LB Curtis Bolton (knee), QB Jimmy Garoppolo (concussion). LIMITED: CB Jakorian Bennett (hamstring), DE Maxx Crosby (knee), S Roderic Teamer (achilles). LOS ANGELES CHARGERS: DNP: DE Joey Bosa (hamstring, toe), TE Gerald Everett (illness), S Alohi Gilman (heel), S Derwin James (hamstring), C Corey Linsley (illness), DE Khalil Mack (not injury related - resting player), LB Kenneth Murray (groin). LIMITED: RB Austin Ekeler (ankle), LB Eric Kendricks (hamstring), T Rashawn Slater (ankle).

LOS ANGELES RAMS at INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — LOS ANGELES RAMS: No Data Reported. INDIANAPOLIS: DNP: DT DeForest Buckner (groin), G Quenton Nelson (toe). FULL: CB Dallis Flowers (back), C Ryan Kelly (concussion), QB Anthony Richardson (concussion).

MIAMI DOLPHINS at BUFFALO BILLS — MIAMI: DNP: OT Terron Armstead (back/ankle/knee), WR River Cracraft (shoulder), WR Erik Ezukanma (neck), LB Jaelan Phillips (oblique), OL Connor Williams (groin). LIMITED: RB Salvon Ahmed (groin), S DeShon Elliott (ankle/groin), TE Tyler Kroft (back), TE Durham Smythe (hamstring). FULL: CB Eli Apple (concussion/neck), TE Julian Hill (ankle), WR Jaylen Waddle (concussion). BUFFALO: DNP: OT Ryan Bates (ankle), DE Leonard Floyd (ankle), S Micah Hyde (hamstring), DB Siran Neal (ankle), FS Jordan Poyer (knee). LIMITED: CB Taron Johnson (hip).

MINNESOTA VIKINGS at CAROLINA PANTHERS — MINNESOTA: DNP: OLB Marcus Davenport (ankle), S Josh Metelus (shoulder), CB Byron Murphy Jr. (hip), DL Harrison Phillips (NIR-resting player), S Harrison Smith (NIR-resting player). LIMITED: C Garrett Bradbury (back), OLB Pat Jones II (knee). CAROLINA: DNP: WR D.J. Clark (NIR-resting player), LB Frankie Luvu (hip), OT Taylor Moton (NIR-resting player/ankle), FS Xavier Woods (hamstring). LIMITED: WR Jonathan Mingo (concussion), CB C.J. Henderson (ankle), RB Miles Sanders (groin), G Chandler Zavala (calf), DE LaBryan Ray (finger). FULL: C Bradley Bozeman (quadriceps), QB Bryce Young (ankle).

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS at DALLAS COWBOYS — NEW ENGLAND: LIMITED: DL Christia Barmore (knee), DL Davon Godchaux (ankle), CB Jonathan Jones (ankle), OL Sidy Sow (concussion), G Cole Strange (knee). DALLAS: DNP: C Tyler Biadasz (hamstring), WR CeeDee Lamb (NIR-resting player), DE DeMarcus Lawrence (NIR-resting player), G Zack Martin (ankle), T Tyron Smith (knee). LIMITED: OL Chuma Edoga (elbow).

PITTSBURGH STEELERS at HOUSTON TEXANS — PITTSBURGH: DNP: P Pressley Harvin III (hamstring), WR Allen Robinson (ankle), CB Patrick Peterson (NIR), G Isaac Seumalo (NIR), OT Chukwuma Okorafor (elbow), G James Daniels (groin), TE Connor Heyward (ankle), DT Larry Ojunjobi (foot). LIMITED DB Miles Killebrew (knee). FULL: WR Gunner Olszewski (concussion). HOUSTON: DNP: OT Josh Jones (hand), MLB Denzel Perryman (hand/wrist), CB Tavierre Thomas (hand), OT Laremy Tunsil (knee), WR Robert Woods (NIR). LIMITED: WR Tank Dell (NIR), OT George Fant (NIR), DE Jonathan Greenard (knee), CB Shaquill Griffin (foot), G Shaq Mason (ankle), S Jalen Pitre (chest), S Jimmie Ward (NIR).

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS at NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — TAMPA BAY: DNP: DB Jamel Dean (neck/shoulder), LB SirVocea Dennis (hamstring), DT Calijah Kancey (calf), CB Derek Pitts (hamstring), DT Vita Vea (pectoral), LB Devin White (foot). LIMITED: CB Carlton Davis (toe). NEW ORLEANS: DNP: S Jordan Howden (finger), QB Derek Carr (right shoulder), G Cesar Ruiz (concussion), CB Paulson Adebo (hamstring), TE Foster Moreau (ankle), TE Jimmy Graham (NIR-resting player), OT Ryan Ramczyk (NIR-resting player).

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS at PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — WASHINGTON: LIMITED: S Percy Butler (foot), RB Chris Rodriguez (illness), TE Logan Thomas (concussion). FULL: CB Emmanuel Forbes (elbow), CB Benjamin St-Juste (neck). PHILADELPHIA: DNP: S Sydney Brown (hamstring), S Justin Evans (neck), WR Quez Watkins (hamstring). LIMITED: WR Britain Covey (hamstring), DT Fletcher Cox (knee), ILB Zach Cunningham (ribs), G Cam Jurgens (groin). FULL: G Landon Dickerson (knee), RB Boston Scott (concussion).

<