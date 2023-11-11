NFL Injury Report

NEW YORK — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (OUT: Player will not play; DOUBTFUL: Player is unlikely to play; QUESTIONABLE: Player is not certain to play; DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):

ATLANTA FALCONS at ARIZONA CARDINALS — ATLANTA: OUT: DB Dee Alford (ankle), WR Mack Hollins (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: DT David Onyemata (ankle). ARIZONA: OUT: C Trystan Colon (calf), RB Emari Demercado (toe). QUESTIONABLE: G Will Hernandez (knee), OT D.J. Humphries (ankle), LB Zeke Turner (hamstring), RB James Conner (knee), WR Michael Wilson (shoulder), TE Geoff Swaim (back), G Carter O'Donnell (ankle).

CLEVELAND BROWNS at BALTIMORE RAVENS — CLEVELAND: OUT: WR David Bell (knee), WR Marquise Goodwin (concussion), OT Dawand Jonew (knee/shoulder). QUESTIONABLE: CB Greg Newsome II (groin), RB Pierre Strong (hamstring). BALTIMORE: QUESTIONABLE: CB Jalyn Armour-Davis (illness), CB Marlon Humphrey (hamstring), RB Keaton Mitchell (hamstring), OT Morgan Moses (shoulder).

DETROIT LIONS at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — DETROIT: OUT: G Halapoulivaati Vaitai (back). DOUBTFUL: DT Levi Onwuzurike (hip). QUESTIONABLE: WR Donovan Peoples-Jones (ribs), OT Dan Skipper (ribs). LOS ANGELES CHARGERS: No injuries to Report.

GREEN BAY PACKERS at PITTSBURGH STEELERS — GREEN BAY: DOUBTFUL: CB Jaire Alexander (shoulder), LB Quay Walker (groin). QUESTIONABLE: NT Kenny Clark (shoulder), FS Rudy Ford (calf), OT Yosh Nijman (back), G Jon Runyan (neck), C Josh Myers (knee). PITTSBURGH: OUT: FS Minkah Fitzpatrick (hamstring), DT Montravius Adams (ankle).

HOUSTON TEXANS at CINCINNATI BENGALS — HOUSTON: OUT: FB Andrew Beck (ankle/elbow/shoulder), LB Jake Hansen (hamstring/hand), TE Brevin Jordan (foot), RB Dameon Pierce (ankle), S Jimmie Ward (hamstring), WR Nico Collins (calf), LB Henry To'oTo'o (concussion). QUESTIONABLE: CB Steven Nelson (back/neck), WR Robert Woods (foot), DE Jerry Hughes (back). CINCINNATI: OUT: DE Sam Hubbard (ankle), WR Tee Higgins (hamstring), WR Charlie Jones (thumb). DOUBTFUL: DT Josh Tupou (shoulder). QUESTIONABLE: WR Ja'Marr Chase (back).

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS at NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — INDIANAPOLIS: OUT: CB Julius Brents (quadricep), TE Andrew Ogletree (foot). QUESTIONABLE: WR Josh Downs (knee), OLB Zaire Franklin (knee), WR Alec Pierce (ankle). NEW ENGLAND: OUT: OT Trent Brown (NIR-personal/ankle), DB J.C. Jackson (NIR-personal), WR DeVante Parker (concussion). QUESTIONABLE: DT Christian Barmore (knee), LB Ja'Whaun Bentley (hamstring), CB Myles Bryant (chest), WR Demario Douglas (ankle), DB Jonathan Jones (knee), OT Vederian Lowe (ankle), DE Deatrich Wise (shoulder), CB Jack Jones (knee), WR Matthew Slater (ankle).

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS at MINNESOTA VIKINGS — NEW ORLEANS: OUT: RB Kendre Miller (ankle), DE Isaiah Foskey (quadricep). QUESTIONABLE: FB Adam Prentice (knee). LIMITED: OT Ryan Ramczyk (NIR-resting player). MINNESOTA: OUT: QB Jaren Hall (concussion). DOUBTFUL: DE Dean Lowry (groin). QUESTIONABLE: WR K.J. Osborn (concussion), LB Brian Asamoah (ankle), TE T.J. Hockenson (ribs), WR Justin Jefferson (hamstring), G Chris Reed (foot).

NEW YORK GIANTS at DALLAS COWBOYS — NEW YORK GIANTS: OUT: DB Adoree Jackson (concussion/neck), RB Deon Jackson (concussion), OL Evan Neal (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: WR Parris Campbell (hamstring), RB Jahaun Corbin (hamstring), OL Mark Glowinski (NIR-personal), LB Azeez Ojulari (ankle). DALLAS: QUESTIONABLE: WR KaVontae Turpin (shoulder).

NEW YORK JETS at LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — NEW YORK JETS: OUT: T Duane Brown (hip), LB Chazz Surratt (ankle), T Billy Turner (finger). QUESTIONABLE: DE Will McDonald (ankle). LAS VEGAS: DOUBTFUL: OT Kolton Miller (shoulder). QUESTIONABLE: FB Jakob Johnson (concussion), CB Marcus Peters (knee).

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS at JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — SAN FRANCISCO: OUT: G Aaron Baks (toe), DE Drake Jackson (knee). QUESTIONABLE: OT Trent Williams (ankle), DE Robert Beal Jr. (hamstring), CB Darrell Luter Jr. (knee), CB Samuel Womack (knee), LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (ankle), NT Javon Hargrave (knee). JACKSONVILLE: OUT: WR Zay Jones (knee). QUESTIONABLE: CB Tyson Campbell (hamstring), FS Adre Cisco (hamstring), G Ezra Cleveland (toe), S Daniel Thomas (hamstring).

TENNESSEE TITANS at TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — TENNESSEE: OUT: S Mike Brown (ankle), G Daniel Brunskill (ankle), WR Treylon Burks (concussion), CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (thumb), T Nicholas Petit-Frere (shoulder). QUESTIONABLE: CB Anthony Kendall (hamstring), QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle). TAMPA BAY: OUT: CB Josh Hayes (concussion). DOUBTFUL: G Matt Feiler (knee). QUESTIONABLE: CB Carlton Davis (toe), CB Jamel Dean (concussion), DE Logan Hall (groin), DE Calijah Kancey (quadricep), WR Trey Palmer (neck, illness).

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS at SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — WASHINGTON: QUESTIONABLE: WR Curtis Samuel (toe). SEATTLE: OUT: G Anthony Bradford (NIR-personal/knee). QUESTIONABLE: LB Jordyn Brooks (hamstring), RB DeeJay Dallas (shoulder), RB Kenny McIntosh (knee), TE Colby Parkinson (biceps).

DENVER BRONCOS at BUFFALO BILLS — DENVER: No injuries to Report. BUFFALO: OUT: CB Christian Benford (hamstring), S Micah Hyde (neck/stinger). QUESTIONABLE: LB Terrel Bernard (concussion).

