NFL investigating why Bengals didn't list Joe Burrow on injury report, AP source says

The NFL is investigating why the Cincinnati Bengals did not list Joe Burrow on its injury report before the team’s Thursday night game in which Burrow exited in the second quarter with a wrist injury that will end his season, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Friday.

The Bengals had posted and later deleted a video on social media that showed Burrow getting off a bus before the team's 34-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens with his right hand in what appeared to be a soft cast. Burrow was not on the team’s injury report before the game.

Such reviews are not uncommon with the NFL regularly looking into similar cases, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the review is not being publicly discussed. Teams can be fined or lose a draft pick for violating the NFL’s injury report policy.

Cincinnati coach Zac Taylor announced Friday that Burrow will need surgery for a torn ligament in his throwing wrist.

Burrow, 26, exited the game after throwing a 4-yard touchdown pass to Joe Mixon. When he tried a practice throw on the sideline, the ball slipped out of his hand as the quarterback winced in pain. Burrow then went to the locker room and looked frustrated.

ESPN.com first reported the investigation into the Bengals (5-5).

Burrow was 11 of 17 for 101 yards and the TD when he left. Backup Jake Browning replaced him with the Bengals trailing 14-10.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) leaves the field in the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Baltimore, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. Credit: AP/Matt Rourke

Burrow dealt with a calf injury earlier this season, but he hasn’t missed a game this year.

This is the second time in Burrow’s four-year NFL career he has suffered a season-ending injury in Week 11. He tore the ACL and MCL in his left knee during a game against Washington in 2020 after being the No. 1 overall draft pick out of LSU.