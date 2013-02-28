NFL looks into possible improper questions at combine

The NFL says it will look into whether questions asked of Colorado tight end Nick Kasa at the combine violated any laws or league policies banning employers from inquiring about a possible employee's sexual orientation.

Kasa told ESPN Radio in Denver that during interviews with team officials at the combine in Indianapolis: "(Teams) ask you, like, 'Do you have a girlfriend?' 'Are you married?' 'Do you like girls?'"

He did not identify who asked him such questions.

On Wednesday, Kasa said on the "Dan Patrick Show" he didn't think it "was really a serious question."

The NFL says it will look into Kasa's comments and that "any team or employee that inquires about impermissible subjects or makes an employment decision based on such factors is subject to league discipline."

DeMaurice Smith, the head of the NFL players association, said in a statement: "I know that the NFL agrees that these types of questions violate the law, our CBA and player rights. I hope that they will seek out information as to what teams have engaged in this type of discrimination and we should then discuss appropriate discipline."