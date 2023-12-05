Patrick Mahomes headlines list of nominees for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award

Two-time league MVP Patrick Mahomes headlines the list of 32 players chosen as finalists for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award.

Each of the teams nominated one player for the prestigious honor named for the late Payton, a Hall of Fame running back for the Bears. The award recognizes a player for community service and excellence on the field. It has been given annually since 1970 and will be presented at “NFL Honors,” the TV show on Feb. 8, during which The Associated Press reveals its individual seasonal award winners.

Mahomes will try to join the award’s namesake, Payton, and nine other players who have won both the NFL MVP and the NFL Man of the Year Award. The others who have pulled off that double are: Kurt Warner, LaDainian Tomlinson, Peyton Manning, Dan Marino, Boomer Esiason, John Elway, Joe Theismann, Ken Anderson and Johnny Unitas.

All 32 nominees will receive a donation of up to $55,000 in their name to their charity of choice. The winner of the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award will receive a $250,000 donation to the charity of his choice. All donations are courtesy of the NFL Foundation and Nationwide. Along with the other 31 nominees, Mahomes will wear a Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year helmet decal through the end of the season in recognition of his accomplishments on and off the field.

Mahomes was nominated for his work with his foundation, 15 and the Mahomies Foundation, which has placed an emphasis on improving the lives of children with a continued focus on supporting health, wellness, and various communities in need of resources. To date, more than $4 million in grants and programs have been distributed by the foundation.

In addition, Mahomes has donated $1.625 million as well $1,500 for every touchdown in the regular season to Boys and Girls Clubs of America in addition to his $1.625 million donation. He has also partnered with Make-A-Wish to grant wishes of 10 children who have life-threatening illnesses.

“As a dad of two, it means the world to me to be able to provide opportunities and support to underserved youth, and my family and I are so humbled to be in the running for an award that means so much to the Chiefs organization and to our community,” Mahomes said in a statement. “It’s crazy to see the way 15 and the Mahomies has grown and continues to make more and more of a difference for kids here in Kansas City, across Texas and beyond.”

Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott won the award last season. Among the other active players who have previously won the award are Denver's Russell Wilson and Atlanta's Calais Campbell.

The nominees:

Jonathan Ledbetter, Cardinals

Bradley Pinion, Falcons

Roquan Smith, Ravens

Dion Dawkins, Bills

Bradley Bozeman, Panthers

Justin Jones, Bears

Ted Karras, Bengals

Anthony Walker Jr., Browns

DeMarcus Lawrence, Cowboys

Garett Bolles, Broncos

Frank Ragnow, Lions

De’Vondre Campbell, Packers

Jon Weeks, Texans

Zaire Franklin, Colts

Dawuane Smoot, Jaguars

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

Maxx Crosby, Raiders

Derwin James Jr., Chargers

Cooper Kupp, Rams

Alec Ingold, Dolphins

Harrison Phillips, Vikings

Jonathan Jones, Patriots

Tyrann Mathieu, Saints

Saquon Barkley, Giants

Solomon Thomas, Jets

Lane Johnson, Eagles

Cameron Heyward, Steelers

Arik Armstead, 49ers

Bobby Wagner, Seahawks

Antoine Winfield Jr., Buccaneers

Jeffery Simmons, Titans

Terry McLaurin, Commanders