AP NFL MVP Voting

The voting for the 2024 NFL Most Valuable Player selected by The Associated Press in balloting by a nationwide panel of media:

(Voting is on a 10-5-3-2-1 basis)

Josh Allen, Buffalo: 27-22-1-0-0=383

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore: 23-26-0-1-0: 362

Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia: 0-1-25-19-2: 120

Joe Burrow, Cincinnati: 0-1-15-10-12: 82

Jared Goff, Detroit: 0-0-6-5-19: 47

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City: 0-0-3-8-6: 31

Jayden Daniels, Washington: 0-0-0-2-4: 8

Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers: 0-0-0-3-0: 6

Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati: 0-0-0-2-2: 6

Sam Darnold, Minnesota: 0-0-0-0-3: 3

Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay: 0-0-0-0-2: 2