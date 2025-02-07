AP NFL MVP Voting
The voting for the 2024 NFL Most Valuable Player selected by The Associated Press in balloting by a nationwide panel of media:
(Voting is on a 10-5-3-2-1 basis)
Josh Allen, Buffalo: 27-22-1-0-0=383
Lamar Jackson, Baltimore: 23-26-0-1-0: 362
Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia: 0-1-25-19-2: 120
Joe Burrow, Cincinnati: 0-1-15-10-12: 82
Jared Goff, Detroit: 0-0-6-5-19: 47
Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City: 0-0-3-8-6: 31
Jayden Daniels, Washington: 0-0-0-2-4: 8
Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers: 0-0-0-3-0: 6
Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati: 0-0-0-2-2: 6
Sam Darnold, Minnesota: 0-0-0-0-3: 3
Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay: 0-0-0-0-2: 2
