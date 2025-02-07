AP NFL Offensive Player Voting

The voting for the 2024 NFL Offensive Player of the Year selected by The Associated Press in balloting by a nationwide panel of media:

(Voting is on a 10-5-3-2-1 basis)

Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia: 35-8-3-3-1: 406

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore: 12-7-5-5-3: 183

Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati: 0-25-8-10-2: 171

Derrick Henry, Baltimore: 1-2-18-4-10: 92

Joe Burrow, Cincinnati: 1-5-8-7-5: 78

Josh Allen, Buffalo: 1-2-5-2-9: 48

Justin Jefferson, Minnesota: 0-0-2-9-3: 27

Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit: 0-1-0-6-4: 21

Jared Goff, Detroit: 0-0-1-1-0: 5

Joe Thuney, Kansas City: 0-0-0-2-0: 4

Josh Jacobs, Green Bay: 0-0-0-0-2: 2

George Kittle, San Francisco: 0-0-0-1-0: 2

Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay: 0-0-0-0-2: 2

Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit: 0-0-0-0-2: 2

Penei Sewell, Detroit: 0-0-0-0-2: 2

Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams: 0-0-0-0-2: 2

Jayden Daniels, Washington: 0-0-0-0-1: 1

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City: 0-0-0-0-1: 1

Jordan Mailata, Philadelphia: 0-0-0-0-1: 1