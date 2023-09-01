5 NFL teams that will underachieve this season

GREEN BAY (O/U 7.5 WINS)

If Aaron Rodgers and the Jets are the most enticing storyline entering the 2023 season, Jordan Love and the Packers are a good backup. Now that he's starter, let's see what he and this Green Bay team can do. The Packers again made head-scratching draft decisions (why not take a receiver in the first round for Love?) and lack the starpower they've had for the last couple of decades. It's going to be a long season at Lambeau.

PREDICTION: 6-11

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford speaks in a press conference after a joint NFL football practice with the Las Vegas Raiders, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, in Thousand Oaks, Calif. Credit: AP/Ryan Sun

L.A. RAMS (O/U 6.5 WINS)

The Rams' gamble paid off two seasons ago when they traded away all those draft picks and parlayed it into a Super Bowl in their home stadium. After last year's 5-12 setback, expect another long season even with Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp returning from injuries.

PREDICTION: 6-11

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel walks on the sideline in the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the New England Patriots Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. Credit: AP/George Walker IV

TENNESSEE (O/U 7.5 WINS)

When we look back on the Titans' 2023 season, the thing we'll remember most is . . . the social media team's incredible schedule release video. If you haven't seen it, go find it on Twitter, er, X, and thank me later. Mike Vrabel is one of the best coaches, and adding DeAndre Hopkins was a great move, but I'm not sure this roster has eight wins in it.

PREDICTION: 7-10

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow walks on the sideline during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Cincinnati. Credit: AP/Jeff Dean

CINCINNATI (O/U 11.5 WINS)

I was on the Bengals' bandwagon in January, picking them to win the Super Bowl before the playoffs started. They were super close to making it back to the big game for a second year in a row, but let's face it, they never had a chance after those "Burrowhead" comments. Can they win 12 games? Sure. But in one of the NFL's toughest divisions, and after Joe Burrow's painful summer, play the odds and take the under.

PREDICTION: 10-7

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield warms up prior to an NFL preseason football game against the Baltimore Ravens Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. Credit: AP/Chris O'Meara

TAMPA BAY (O/U 6.5 WINS)

Life after Tom Brady ain't easy. Just ask the Patriots. Tampa Bay was one of the most underachieving teams last season, making the playoffs with an 8-9 record. That included a couple of out-of-nowhere, last-second rallies orchestrated by Brady. Baker Mayfield is a gamer, and the NFC South is one of the weaker divisions in the NFL, but I'll still take my chances.

PREDICTION: 5-12