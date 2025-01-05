Broncos and Buccaneers clinch the NFL's final two playoff spots

The Denver Broncos and Tampa Bay Buccaneers captured the NFL's final two playoff spots in Week 18.

Rookie quarterback Bo Nix led the Broncos to a 38-0 victory over Kansas City's backups on Sunday, sending Denver to the postseason for the first time since Peyton Manning helped the team win a Super Bowl nine years ago.

The Buccaneers clinched the NFC South with a 27-19 comeback victory over New Orleans and earned the No. 3 seed when the Los Angeles Rams lost to Seattle 30-25. Tampa Bay (10-7) will host Washington (12-5) in the wild-card playoffs next weekend.

The Broncos (10-7) got the seventh seed and will visit Buffalo (13-4).

Denver's victory eliminated Cincinnati and Miami, which lost to the Jets.

Green Bay, which lost 24-22 to Chicago, will be the seventh seed and visits No. 2 seed Philadelphia. The Eagles (14-3) beat the Packers (11-6) in the season opener, 34-29, in Brazil.

The Commanders beat Dallas 23-19 behind backup quarterback Marcus Mariota’s two touchdown passes. Washington opened the season with a loss in Tampa Bay, but rookie QB Jayden Daniels has come a long way since Week 1.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) is brought down by New Orleans Saints safety Jordan Howden (31) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. Credit: AP/Jason Behnken

The NFC North and the conference’s No. 1 seed will be decided when the Lions (14-2) host the Vikings (14-2) on Sunday night. The winner clinches the division, the top spot and a bye next week. The loser gets the No. 5 seed and travels to Los Angeles (10-7) for a wild-card game against the fourth-seeded Rams. Detroit clinches if the final game of the regular season ends in a tie.

The AFC’s playoff picture became more clear on Saturday when the Baltimore Ravens beat Cleveland to clinch the North and the No. 3 seed. The Chiefs (15-2) already locked up a first-round bye, the Bills are the No. 2 seed and the Houston Texans are No. 4.

The Los Angeles Chargers beat Las Vegas to get the No. 5 seed. The Chargers (10-7) will play at Houston (10-7). The Ravens (12-5) host the Pittsburgh Steelers (10-7), who lost the final four games of the regular season to drop to the No. 6 seed. The division rivals split the season series.