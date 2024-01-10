NFL playoffs: Wild Card TV and streaming schedule

The opening weekend of the NFL playoffs will feature six games spread across three broadcast networks and several video platforms, including the first streaming-exclusive NFL playoff game Saturday night.

Here's where to find each game this Wild Card weekend.

SATURDAY, JAN. 13

Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans

4:30 p.m, NRG Stadium in Houston

TV: NBC (Ch. 4)

Streaming: Peacock

Miami Dolphins at Kansas City

8 p.m., Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City

TV: None

Streaming: Peacock

SUNDAY, JAN. 14

Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills

1 p.m., Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park

TV: CBS (Ch. 2)

Streaming: Paramount+

Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys

4:30 p.m., AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

TV: Fox (Ch. 5)

Streaming: FoxSports.com/Fox Sports app

Los Angeles Rams at Detroit Lions

8 p.m., Ford Field in Detroit

TV: NBC (Ch. 4)

Streaming: Peacock

MONDAY, JAN. 15

Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

8:15 p.m., Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

TV: ABC (Ch. 7), ESPN

Streaming: ESPN+/Hulu