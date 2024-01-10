NFL playoffs: Wild Card TV and streaming schedule
The opening weekend of the NFL playoffs will feature six games spread across three broadcast networks and several video platforms, including the first streaming-exclusive NFL playoff game Saturday night.
Here's where to find each game this Wild Card weekend.
SATURDAY, JAN. 13
Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans
4:30 p.m, NRG Stadium in Houston
TV: NBC (Ch. 4)
Streaming: Peacock
Miami Dolphins at Kansas City
8 p.m., Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City
TV: None
Streaming: Peacock
SUNDAY, JAN. 14
Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills
1 p.m., Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park
TV: CBS (Ch. 2)
Streaming: Paramount+
Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys
4:30 p.m., AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas
TV: Fox (Ch. 5)
Streaming: FoxSports.com/Fox Sports app
Los Angeles Rams at Detroit Lions
8 p.m., Ford Field in Detroit
TV: NBC (Ch. 4)
Streaming: Peacock
MONDAY, JAN. 15
Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
8:15 p.m., Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.
TV: ABC (Ch. 7), ESPN
Streaming: ESPN+/Hulu