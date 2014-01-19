NFL quick hits on Championship Sunday

-- Don't be surprised to see a close outcome between the Seahawks and 49ers in Sunday's NFC Championship Game. Consider: Over the last six years, the NFC title game has been decided by seven points or less. That includes two overtime wins by the Giants (in 2007 and 2011) . The 49ers won last year's NFC Championship Game over Atlanta, 28-24.

-- Packers running back Eddie Lacy was selected as the Pro Football Writers of America's 2013 NFL rookie of the year. Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen was the PFWA's offensive rookie of the year, while Bills linebacker Kiko Alonso beat out Jets defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson for defensive rookie honors.

-- If the Broncos beat the Patriots in Sunday's AFC Championship Game, John Fox would become the sixth coach to lead two different teams to the Super Bowl. He led the Panthers to the title game after the 2005 season. The others to get to two Super Bowls with different teams: Don Shula, Bill Parcells, Dan Reeves, Dick Vermeil and Mike Holmgren. No coach has won a Super Bowl with two different teams.

-- 49ers linebacker Ahmad Brooks has 4 1/2 sacks so far in the postseason. The record for most sacks in a postseason is 6, shared by Richard Dent (Bears), Michael McCrary (Ravens) and LaMarr Woodley (Steelers).